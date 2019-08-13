Tredegar (TG) to pay $0.12 on Oct 1, 2019; Caseys General Stores Has 1.26 Sentiment

Tredegar Corp (NYSE:TG) is expected to pay $0.12 on Oct 1, 2019. (NYSE:TG) shareholders before Sep 12, 2019 will receive the $0.12 dividend. Tredegar Corp’s current price of $18.00 translates into 0.67% yield. Tredegar Corp’s dividend has Sep 13, 2019 as record date. Aug 2, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 5.45% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $18. About 90,540 shares traded. Tredegar Corporation (NYSE:TG) has declined 34.76% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TG News: 01/05/2018 – Tredegar 1Q EPS 55c; 02/05/2018 – Tredegar Board Declares Dividend; 06/03/2018 Tredegar Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Tredegar Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TG); 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Tredegar May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 6 Yrs; 28/03/2018 – Bonnell Aluminum Announces New Vice President of Sales and Marketing

Caseys General Stores Inc (CASY) investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.33, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 137 active investment managers opened new or increased equity positions, while 109 sold and reduced their equity positions in Caseys General Stores Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 31.89 million shares, down from 33.04 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Caseys General Stores Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 3 to 1 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 19 Reduced: 90 Increased: 86 New Position: 51.

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, makes and sells polyethylene plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions worldwide. The company has market cap of $600.33 million. It operates through PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films, and Aluminum Extrusions divisions. It has a 22.53 P/E ratio. The PE Films segment offers personal care materials, such as apertured films and laminate materials for use in feminine hygiene products, baby diapers, and adult incontinence products under the ComfortAire, ComfortFeel, and FreshFeel brands; elastic materials for use as components for baby diapers, adult incontinence products, and feminine hygiene products under the ExtraFlex and FlexAire brands; and three-dimensional apertured film transfer layers for baby diapers and adult incontinence products under the AquiDry and AquiDry Plus brands.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold Tredegar Corporation shares while 44 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 21.42 million shares or 0.53% less from 21.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Management invested in 0.01% or 146,500 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 21,474 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parkside National Bank & Trust holds 18 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0% in Tredegar Corporation (NYSE:TG) or 79,762 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tredegar Corporation (NYSE:TG). First Hawaiian Bancshares has 6,498 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio invested in 38,800 shares. Raymond James And Associates reported 10,157 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0% or 36,622 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 29,872 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Swiss Fincl Bank holds 45,400 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt L P stated it has 221,569 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Millennium Management Limited Liability Company holds 74,925 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Tredegar Corporation (NYSE:TG). Indexiq Advsr Llc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Tredegar Corporation (NYSE:TG).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $15,827 activity. The insider Waleski Anne G bought $15,827.

More notable recent Tredegar Corporation (NYSE:TG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Tredegar (NYSE:TG) Share Price Is Down 19% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Iconix Brand leads consumer gainers; Fossil Group and Adecoagro among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Unknown but Amazing Dividend Stocks – Motley Fool” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Tredegar Corporation (NYSE:TG) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Tredegar Plans to Release Second-Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 8, 2019 – StreetInsider.com” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Loyal Payers Announce Dividends – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

CaseyÂ’s General Stores, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and CaseyÂ’s General Store names. The company has market cap of $6.11 billion. The companyÂ’s stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items. It has a 30.13 P/E ratio. The Company’s stores also offer fuel for sale on a self-service basis.

Paragon Capital Management Llc holds 3.89% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. for 63,557 shares. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc owns 63,951 shares or 2.27% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Spf Beheer Bv has 2.26% invested in the company for 432,949 shares. The Alabama-based Mesirow Financial Investment Management has invested 1.56% in the stock. Copeland Capital Management Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 171,457 shares.

The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $166.03. About 373,610 shares traded or 16.07% up from the average. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (CASY) has risen 47.23% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CASY News: 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S GENERAL STORES NAMES H. LYNN HORAK CHAIRMAN; 10/04/2018 – Casey’s Hires Chris Jones as Chief Marketing Officer; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S 3Q REV. $2.05B, EST. $2.04B; 13/04/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Set to Open First Store in Michigan; 07/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – IN FY 2019, CASEY’S ANTICIPATES AT LEAST $150 MILLION OF INCREMENTAL CAPITAL AVAILABLE RELATIVE TO FY 2018; 07/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – COMMITMENT TO NEW $300 MILLION SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM THROUGH FY 2020; 07/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – APPOINTS H. LYNN HORAK NEW CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores: H. Lynn Horak Appointed Chairman; 10/04/2018 – Casey’s Appoints New Board Member; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Names Donald Frieson, David Lenhardt and Allison Wing to Board