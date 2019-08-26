Tredegar (TG) Holder Matarin Capital Management Cut Stake as Stock Declined; Citi Trends (CTRN) Holder Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Boosted Position

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc increased its stake in Citi Trends Inc (CTRN) by 67.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc bought 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.52% . The hedge fund held 198,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83M, up from 118,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc who had been investing in Citi Trends Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $211.69M market cap company. The stock increased 9.57% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $17.52. About 71,329 shares traded. Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) has declined 45.14% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.14% the S&P500.

Matarin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Tredegar Corp (TG) by 18.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matarin Capital Management Llc sold 37,941 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.96% . The institutional investor held 168,441 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72 million, down from 206,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matarin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tredegar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $573.65 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $17.2. About 24,201 shares traded. Tredegar Corporation (NYSE:TG) has declined 34.76% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TG News: 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Tredegar May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 6 Yrs; 28/03/2018 – Bonnell Aluminum Announces New Vice President of Sales and Marketing; 02/05/2018 – Tredegar Board Declares Dividend; 06/03/2018 Tredegar Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Tredegar 1Q EPS 55c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Tredegar Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TG)

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc, which manages about $189.98 million and $85.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Stores Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 10,000 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $4.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold CTRN shares while 34 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 10.91 million shares or 0.62% less from 10.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0.01% or 1.06 million shares. 194,705 are owned by Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt Inc. Fmr Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Limited Company reported 24,800 shares. Strs Ohio reported 29,900 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Corporation has invested 0% in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN). Northern Trust has invested 0% in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership reported 2,306 shares. Legal General Group Inc Public Ltd Com has invested 0% in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN). Svcs Automobile Association reported 11,775 shares. 1,298 were reported by Ameritas Investment Prtn. Kestrel Investment Management Corp invested in 1.42% or 158,675 shares. Renaissance Ltd stated it has 172,525 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 213,300 were reported by Lsv Asset.

Matarin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $198.00M and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Consol Energy Inc by 274,597 shares to 289,523 shares, valued at $9.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 12,760 shares in the quarter, for a total of 135,399 shares, and has risen its stake in Pcm Inc (NASDAQ:PCMI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold TG shares while 44 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 21.42 million shares or 0.53% less from 21.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside Bancorp reported 0% in Tredegar Corporation (NYSE:TG). Millennium Management Lc holds 0% in Tredegar Corporation (NYSE:TG) or 74,925 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can reported 32,046 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc Incorporated accumulated 3.06M shares or 0% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System has 0% invested in Tredegar Corporation (NYSE:TG) for 40,092 shares. Sei Investments has invested 0% of its portfolio in Tredegar Corporation (NYSE:TG). Bailard Inc reported 33,600 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Tredegar Corporation (NYSE:TG). Arrowstreet Limited Partnership reported 45,642 shares. 8,204 are owned by Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Company. Ls Invest Ltd owns 760 shares. Price T Rowe Md holds 10,650 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Com invested 0% in Tredegar Corporation (NYSE:TG). First Hawaiian National Bank owns 6,498 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust owns 0% invested in Tredegar Corporation (NYSE:TG) for 41 shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $15,827 activity.