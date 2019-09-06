Tredegar Corporation (TG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

Tredegar Corporation (NYSE:TG) and Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) compete with each other in the Rubber & Plastics sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tredegar Corporation 17 0.57 N/A 0.80 20.92 Trinseo S.A. 41 0.35 N/A 4.81 8.07

Table 1 demonstrates Tredegar Corporation and Trinseo S.A.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Trinseo S.A. has higher revenue and earnings than Tredegar Corporation. Business that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Tredegar Corporation is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Trinseo S.A., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has Tredegar Corporation and Trinseo S.A.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tredegar Corporation 0.00% 7.4% 3.6% Trinseo S.A. 0.00% 26.4% 7.4%

Volatility and Risk

Tredegar Corporation is 5.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.05. Competitively, Trinseo S.A.’s beta is 1.98 which is 98.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Tredegar Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. On the competitive side is, Trinseo S.A. which has a 2.8 Current Ratio and a 2 Quick Ratio. Trinseo S.A. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Tredegar Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Tredegar Corporation and Trinseo S.A.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tredegar Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Trinseo S.A. 0 2 1 2.33

Trinseo S.A. on the other hand boasts of a $39.67 consensus price target and a 8.54% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 67.8% of Tredegar Corporation shares and 97.55% of Trinseo S.A. shares. About 6.4% of Tredegar Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 1.3% are Trinseo S.A.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tredegar Corporation -1.24% -0.6% -4.96% 1.46% -34.76% 5.11% Trinseo S.A. -3.91% -4.17% -10.35% -21.45% -46.65% -15.22%

For the past year Tredegar Corporation had bullish trend while Trinseo S.A. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Trinseo S.A. beats Tredegar Corporation.

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polyethylene (PE) plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions worldwide. It operates through PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films, and Aluminum Extrusions segments. The PE Films segment offers personal care materials, such as apertured films and laminate materials for use in feminine hygiene products, baby diapers, and adult incontinence products under the ComfortAire, ComfortFeel, and FreshFeel brands; breathable, embossed, and elastic materials for use as components for baby diapers, adult incontinence products, and feminine hygiene products under the ExtraFlex, FabriFlex, FlexAire, and FlexFeel brands; and absorbent transfer layers for baby diapers and adult incontinence products under the AquiDry and AquiDry Plus brands. This segment also provides thin-gauge films for bathroom tissue and paper towels; polypropylene films for industrial applications, such as tape and automotive protection; single- and multi-layer surface protection films for protecting components of flat panel displays used in televisions, monitors, notebooks, smart phones, tablets, e-readers, and digital signage under the UltraMask, ForceField, and ForceField PEARL brands; and specialty films and film-based products for use in light-emitting diode and fluorescent lighting markets. The Flexible Packaging Films segment offers polyester-based films for food packaging and industrial applications under the Terphane and Sealphane brands. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft-alloy and medium-strength aluminum extrusions primarily for building and construction, automotive, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and fabricated aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors. Tredegar Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

Trinseo S.A., a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Basic Plastics, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics segments. The Latex Binders segment offers styrene-butadiene, styrene-acrylate, vinylidene chloride, and butadiene-methacrylate latex products for the commercial and niche carpet markets, as well as performance latex products for the adhesive, building and construction, and technical textile paper markets. The Synthetic Rubber segment provides styrene-butadiene rubber, lithium polybutadiene rubber, emulsion styrene-butadiene rubber, nickel polybutadiene rubber, and neodymium polybutadiene rubber for use in tires, modifiers, and technical rubber products. The Performance Plastics segment offers engineered compounds and blend products for the automotive, consumer electronics, medical, electrical, and lighting markets. The Basic Plastics segment provides polystyrene, polycarbonate, acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene, and styrene-acrylonitrile for use in appliances, food packaging and food service disposables, consumer electronics, and building and construction materials. The Feedstocks segment offers styrene monomer, a basic building block of plastics. The Americas Styrenics segment provides styrene and polystyrene, as well as general purpose polystyrenes, high heat, high impact resin, and STYRON A-TECH polystyrene products. The companyÂ’s products are also used in carpet and artificial turf backing, coated and specialty paper, and other markets. Trinseo S.A. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania.