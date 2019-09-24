Tredegar Corporation (TG) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

As Rubber & Plastics company, Tredegar Corporation (NYSE:TG) is competing with its rivals based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.8% of Tredegar Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.77% of all Rubber & Plastics’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Tredegar Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.89% of all Rubber & Plastics companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Tredegar Corporation and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tredegar Corporation 0.00% 7.40% 3.60% Industry Average 4.36% 16.30% 5.24%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Tredegar Corporation and its peers’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Tredegar Corporation N/A 17 20.92 Industry Average 112.40M 2.58B 14.36

Tredegar Corporation has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more expensive in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Tredegar Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tredegar Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.50 1.25 2.47

The competitors have a potential upside of 87.47%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Tredegar Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tredegar Corporation -1.24% -0.6% -4.96% 1.46% -34.76% 5.11% Industry Average 1.86% 1.77% 8.86% 18.32% 22.19% 22.19%

For the past year Tredegar Corporation was less bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tredegar Corporation are 1.9 and 1.2. Competitively, Tredegar Corporation’s competitors have 2.14 and 1.42 for Current and Quick Ratio. Tredegar Corporation’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tredegar Corporation.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.05 shows that Tredegar Corporation is 5.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Tredegar Corporation’s rivals have beta of 1.15 which is 15.20% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Tredegar Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Tredegar Corporation’s competitors beat on 5 of the 6 factors Tredegar Corporation.

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polyethylene (PE) plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions worldwide. It operates through PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films, and Aluminum Extrusions segments. The PE Films segment offers personal care materials, such as apertured films and laminate materials for use in feminine hygiene products, baby diapers, and adult incontinence products under the ComfortAire, ComfortFeel, and FreshFeel brands; breathable, embossed, and elastic materials for use as components for baby diapers, adult incontinence products, and feminine hygiene products under the ExtraFlex, FabriFlex, FlexAire, and FlexFeel brands; and absorbent transfer layers for baby diapers and adult incontinence products under the AquiDry and AquiDry Plus brands. This segment also provides thin-gauge films for bathroom tissue and paper towels; polypropylene films for industrial applications, such as tape and automotive protection; single- and multi-layer surface protection films for protecting components of flat panel displays used in televisions, monitors, notebooks, smart phones, tablets, e-readers, and digital signage under the UltraMask, ForceField, and ForceField PEARL brands; and specialty films and film-based products for use in light-emitting diode and fluorescent lighting markets. The Flexible Packaging Films segment offers polyester-based films for food packaging and industrial applications under the Terphane and Sealphane brands. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft-alloy and medium-strength aluminum extrusions primarily for building and construction, automotive, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and fabricated aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors. Tredegar Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.