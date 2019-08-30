Tredegar Corporation (TG) and Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting Tredegar Corporation (NYSE:TG) and Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Rubber & Plastics companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tredegar Corporation 17 0.56 N/A 0.80 20.92 Cooper Tire & Rubber Company 30 0.43 N/A 1.52 17.66

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Tredegar Corporation and Cooper Tire & Rubber Company. Cooper Tire & Rubber Company seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Tredegar Corporation. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Tredegar Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Cooper Tire & Rubber Company.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Tredegar Corporation and Cooper Tire & Rubber Company.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tredegar Corporation 0.00% 7.4% 3.6% Cooper Tire & Rubber Company 0.00% 6.5% 2.9%

Volatility & Risk

Tredegar Corporation’s current beta is 1.05 and it happens to be 5.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Cooper Tire & Rubber Company’s 0.66 beta is the reason why it is 34.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tredegar Corporation are 1.9 and 1.2. Competitively, Cooper Tire & Rubber Company has 1.9 and 1.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. ‘s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than .

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Tredegar Corporation and Cooper Tire & Rubber Company’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tredegar Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Cooper Tire & Rubber Company 0 0 1 3.00

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company on the other hand boasts of a $29 consensus price target and a 20.98% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Tredegar Corporation and Cooper Tire & Rubber Company are owned by institutional investors at 67.8% and 0% respectively. Tredegar Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 6.4%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.8% of Cooper Tire & Rubber Company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tredegar Corporation -1.24% -0.6% -4.96% 1.46% -34.76% 5.11% Cooper Tire & Rubber Company -14.32% -14.81% -8.71% -21.68% -4.37% -16.73%

For the past year Tredegar Corporation has 5.11% stronger performance while Cooper Tire & Rubber Company has -16.73% weaker performance.

Summary

Tredegar Corporation beats Cooper Tire & Rubber Company on 6 of the 10 factors.

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polyethylene (PE) plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions worldwide. It operates through PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films, and Aluminum Extrusions segments. The PE Films segment offers personal care materials, such as apertured films and laminate materials for use in feminine hygiene products, baby diapers, and adult incontinence products under the ComfortAire, ComfortFeel, and FreshFeel brands; breathable, embossed, and elastic materials for use as components for baby diapers, adult incontinence products, and feminine hygiene products under the ExtraFlex, FabriFlex, FlexAire, and FlexFeel brands; and absorbent transfer layers for baby diapers and adult incontinence products under the AquiDry and AquiDry Plus brands. This segment also provides thin-gauge films for bathroom tissue and paper towels; polypropylene films for industrial applications, such as tape and automotive protection; single- and multi-layer surface protection films for protecting components of flat panel displays used in televisions, monitors, notebooks, smart phones, tablets, e-readers, and digital signage under the UltraMask, ForceField, and ForceField PEARL brands; and specialty films and film-based products for use in light-emitting diode and fluorescent lighting markets. The Flexible Packaging Films segment offers polyester-based films for food packaging and industrial applications under the Terphane and Sealphane brands. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft-alloy and medium-strength aluminum extrusions primarily for building and construction, automotive, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and fabricated aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors. Tredegar Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread material; and distributes tires for racing, medium trucks, and motorcycles. The company sells its products to independent tire dealers, wholesale distributors, regional and national retail tire chains, and other tire and automotive product retail chains, as well as original equipment manufacturers; and directly to end users through three owned retail stores. Cooper Tire & Rubber Company was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Findlay, Ohio.