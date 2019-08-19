Trecora Resources (TREC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Univar Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) and Univar Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) compete with each other in the Chemicals – Major Diversified sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trecora Resources 9 0.76 N/A -0.12 0.00 Univar Inc. 22 0.36 N/A 0.37 59.14

Demonstrates Trecora Resources and Univar Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Trecora Resources and Univar Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trecora Resources 0.00% -1.6% -0.9% Univar Inc. 0.00% 3.2% 0.7%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.27 beta indicates that Trecora Resources is 27.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Univar Inc. on the other hand, has 1.52 beta which makes it 52.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Trecora Resources are 2.1 and 1.5. Competitively, Univar Inc. has 2 and 1.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Trecora Resources’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Univar Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Trecora Resources and Univar Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trecora Resources 0 0 1 3.00 Univar Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Trecora Resources’s upside potential is 62.04% at a $14 consensus price target. Univar Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $28 consensus price target and a 47.76% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Trecora Resources appears more favorable than Univar Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Trecora Resources and Univar Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 49.9% and 92.66% respectively. Insiders held roughly 11.7% of Trecora Resources’s shares. Competitively, Univar Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trecora Resources -1.35% -0.63% 1.5% 9.33% -36.31% 21.67% Univar Inc. -0.45% -0.36% 0.59% 6.86% -18.13% 24.69%

For the past year Trecora Resources has weaker performance than Univar Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Univar Inc. beats Trecora Resources.

Trecora Resources primarily manufactures and sells various specialty hydrocarbons and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, such as isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane used in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry. It also owns and operates natural gas pipelines. The Specialty Waxes segment provides specialty polyethylene waxes for use in the paints and inks, adhesives, coatings, and PVC lubricants markets; and specialized synthetic poly alpha olefin waxes for use as toner in printers, as well as additives for candles. Trecora Resources also provides custom processing services; and produces copper and zinc concentrates, and silver and gold dorÃ©. The company was formerly known as Arabian American Development Company and changed its name to Trecora Resources in June 2014. Trecora Resources was founded in 1967 and is based in Sugar Land, Texas.

Univar Inc. distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seed, micronutrients, macronutrients, horticultural products, fertilizers, and feed; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies, storing chemicals, feed-grade materials, and seed and equipment parties; and pest control products and equipment. The company also provides organic, inorganic, and polymer chemistries; enzymes, surfactants, solvents, dispersants, thickeners, bleaching aides, builders, chelants, alkalis, and other chemicals for the manufacturing of cleaning products; resins, pigments, solvents, thickeners, dispersants, and other additives; and epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxides, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines. In addition, it offers thickeners, emulsifiers, sweeteners, preservatives, leavening agents, and humectants, as well as texturizer and fat replacement products that include xanthan gum, locust bean gum, cellulosics, and guar gum; acidulants and alkalis; and supplements and related products. Further, the company provides chemicals and service, bulk chemicals, and specialty blended products for the energy sector; surfactants, emollients, emulsifiers, rheology modifiers, active ingredients, color, preservatives, and processing aids for the personal care industry; pharmaceutical ingredients and products, such as aspirin, ascorbic acid, caffeine, and ibuprofen, as well as excipients that include phosphates, polyethylene glycols, polysorbates, methylcellulose, stearyl alcohol, and stearates. Additionally, the company offers transportation and warehousing infrastructure, and chemicals and hazardous materials handling services. It distributes its products through warehouse delivery; direct-to-consumer delivery; and ChemPoint.com distribution platform. Univar Inc. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois.