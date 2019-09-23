Trecora Resources (TREC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nexeo Solutions Inc. (:)

As Chemicals – Major Diversified businesses, Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) and Nexeo Solutions Inc. (:), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trecora Resources 9 0.78 N/A -0.12 0.00 Nexeo Solutions Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.25 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Trecora Resources and Nexeo Solutions Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trecora Resources 0.00% -1.6% -0.9% Nexeo Solutions Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Trecora Resources and Nexeo Solutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 49.9% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 11.7% of Trecora Resources shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trecora Resources -1.35% -0.63% 1.5% 9.33% -36.31% 21.67% Nexeo Solutions Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Trecora Resources beats on 4 of the 7 factors Nexeo Solutions Inc.

Trecora Resources primarily manufactures and sells various specialty hydrocarbons and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, such as isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane used in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry. It also owns and operates natural gas pipelines. The Specialty Waxes segment provides specialty polyethylene waxes for use in the paints and inks, adhesives, coatings, and PVC lubricants markets; and specialized synthetic poly alpha olefin waxes for use as toner in printers, as well as additives for candles. Trecora Resources also provides custom processing services; and produces copper and zinc concentrates, and silver and gold dorÃ©. The company was formerly known as Arabian American Development Company and changed its name to Trecora Resources in June 2014. Trecora Resources was founded in 1967 and is based in Sugar Land, Texas.