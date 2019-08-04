Trecora Resources (TREC)’s Financial Results Comparing With LSB Industries Inc. (NYSE:LXU)

As Chemicals – Major Diversified businesses, Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) and LSB Industries Inc. (NYSE:LXU), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trecora Resources 9 0.81 N/A -0.12 0.00 LSB Industries Inc. 6 0.37 N/A -3.93 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Trecora Resources and LSB Industries Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Trecora Resources and LSB Industries Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trecora Resources 0.00% -1.6% -0.9% LSB Industries Inc. 0.00% -30.9% -9.5%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.27 shows that Trecora Resources is 27.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, LSB Industries Inc. has a 4.27 beta which is 327.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Trecora Resources is 1.5 while its Current Ratio is 2.1. Meanwhile, LSB Industries Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1. Trecora Resources is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than LSB Industries Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Trecora Resources and LSB Industries Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trecora Resources 0 0 1 3.00 LSB Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$14 is Trecora Resources’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 51.52%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 49.9% of Trecora Resources shares are held by institutional investors while 73.1% of LSB Industries Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 11.7% of Trecora Resources’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 3.6% of LSB Industries Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trecora Resources -1.35% -0.63% 1.5% 9.33% -36.31% 21.67% LSB Industries Inc. 35.97% 31.66% -15.71% -31.55% -21.17% -9.6%

For the past year Trecora Resources had bullish trend while LSB Industries Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Trecora Resources beats LSB Industries Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Trecora Resources primarily manufactures and sells various specialty hydrocarbons and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, such as isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane used in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry. It also owns and operates natural gas pipelines. The Specialty Waxes segment provides specialty polyethylene waxes for use in the paints and inks, adhesives, coatings, and PVC lubricants markets; and specialized synthetic poly alpha olefin waxes for use as toner in printers, as well as additives for candles. Trecora Resources also provides custom processing services; and produces copper and zinc concentrates, and silver and gold dorÃ©. The company was formerly known as Arabian American Development Company and changed its name to Trecora Resources in June 2014. Trecora Resources was founded in 1967 and is based in Sugar Land, Texas.

LSB Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (AN), urea ammonia nitrate, and AN ammonia solution for agricultural applications; high purity and commercial grade ammonia, high purity AN, sulfuric acids, mixed nitrating acids, carbon dioxide, and diesel exhaust fluids, as well as concentrated, blended, and regular nitric acids for industrial applications; and industrial grade AN and solutions for the mining industry. It offers industrial acids and other chemical products to the polyurethane, paper, fiber, emission control, and electronic industries; and blended and regular nitric acids, and industrial and high purity ammonia for various specialty applications, including the reduction of air emissions from power plants, as well as agricultural products to farmers, ranchers, fertilizer dealers, and distributors. The company also sells industrial machinery and related components; and holds working interests in natural gas properties. LSB Industries, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.