Trecora Resources (TREC) Shares Rose While Tieton Capital Management Lifted by $1.66 Million Its Position; Phillips 66 (PSX) Holding Maintained by Regions Financial Corp

Regions Financial Corp increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 6.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regions Financial Corp bought 4,051 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 66,484 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.33M, up from 62,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regions Financial Corp who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $102.32. About 2.27M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 26.20% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.63% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 06/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY TO COMPLETE UNIT RESTARTS NEXT WEEK; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Net Profit Down 2.1% as Refining Income Declines; 03/04/2018 – Phllips 66 Alliance refinery restarting hydrotreaters this week; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BOOSTS QTRLY DIV 80C/SHR FROM 70C, EST, 79C; 08/03/2018 – Phillips 66 begins Alliance refinery begins reformer, HTU work; 09/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Raises Dividend to 80c; 09/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery continuing to restart units; 12/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY COMPLETES WORK TO BEGIN RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 02/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTS HYDROTREATER; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO – IN ONGOING DISCUSSIONS WITH RAIL PROVIDERS TO RESOLVE A SHORTAGE OF LOCOMOTIVE HAULING CAPACITY

Tieton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Trecora Resources (TREC) by 64.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc bought 184,475 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 471,265 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.28 million, up from 286,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Trecora Resources for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.99M market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.6. About 60,493 shares traded or 28.40% up from the average. Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) has declined 23.52% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.95% the S&P500. Some Historical TREC News: 04/05/2018 – Trecora Resources Announces Upcoming Financial Conference Schedule; 07/03/2018 – Trecora Resources 4Q EPS 56c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Trecora Resources, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TREC); 07/03/2018 Trecora Resources 4Q Rev $66M; 22/05/2018 – Trecora Resources to Attend the Cowen 4th Annual Chemicals Summit in New York City on June 5; 03/05/2018 – Trecora Resources Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for May. 10; 08/03/2018 – TRECORA RESOURCES SAYS PRIOR TO THIS APPOINTMENT, CARTER SERVED AS THE COMPANY’S NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 08/03/2018 – TRECORA RESOURCES SAYS EFFECTIVE MARCH 6, 2018, CO ELIMINATED POSITION OF VICE PRESIDENT OF MANUFACTURING, ROLE CURRENTLY HELD BY RONALD FRANKLIN; 19/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280660 – TRECORA CHEMICAL; 08/03/2018 – TRECORA RESOURCES SAYS SIMON UPFILL-BROWN, CO’S CURRENT PRESIDENT AND CEO, WILL NOW SERVE AS CEO AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF COMPANY

Tieton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $138.98M and $112.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Steelcase Inc (NYSE:SCS) by 80,235 shares to 195,345 shares, valued at $2.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Adam Peakes and Janet Roemer Appointed to Trecora Resources Board of Directors – PRNewswire” on April 08, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Trecora Resources to Host Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call on Tuesday, August 6 – PRNewswire” published on July 10, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Trecora Resources Appoints John R. (Dick) Townsend as Executive Vice President, Chief Manufacturing Officer – PR Newswire” on May 23, 2018. More interesting news about Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Here are the Houston stocks driving Wall Street’s latest bull run – Houston Business Journal” published on August 24, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Trecora Resources Appoints Karen A. Twitchell as Chair of the Board of Directors – PRNewswire” with publication date: February 14, 2019.

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Storm threat closes Phillips 66 Louisiana refinery – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Things to Watch When Kinder Morgan Reports Its Q2 Results – The Motley Fool” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tallgrass CEO doubts Bakken production profile supports pipeline expansions – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shareholders Booked A 19% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Phillips 66, Phillips 66 Partners to eliminate IDRs – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Regions Financial Corp, which manages about $8.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intl Business Mchn (NYSE:IBM) by 5,307 shares to 105,757 shares, valued at $14.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Illinois Tool Wks (NYSE:ITW) by 3,413 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,175 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

