Trecora Resources (TREC) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As Chemicals – Major Diversified company, Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) is competing with its competitors based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.9% of Trecora Resources’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.40% of all Chemicals – Major Diversified’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of Trecora Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.34% of all Chemicals – Major Diversified companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Trecora Resources and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trecora Resources 0.00% -1.60% -0.90% Industry Average 1.56% 17.98% 5.38%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Trecora Resources and its competitors’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Trecora Resources N/A 9 0.00 Industry Average 113.49M 7.28B 93.22

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Trecora Resources and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trecora Resources 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.15 3.00 2.52

$14 is the consensus target price of Trecora Resources, with a potential upside of 51.52%. The potential upside of the competitors is 32.18%. Based on the data shown earlier the analysts’ view is that Trecora Resources’s competitors are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Trecora Resources and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trecora Resources -1.35% -0.63% 1.5% 9.33% -36.31% 21.67% Industry Average 6.70% 7.60% 6.19% 18.06% 30.16% 24.63%

For the past year Trecora Resources has weaker performance than Trecora Resources’s competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Trecora Resources are 2.1 and 1.5. Competitively, Trecora Resources’s competitors have 3.13 and 2.39 for Current and Quick Ratio. Trecora Resources’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Trecora Resources.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.27 shows that Trecora Resources is 27.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Trecora Resources’s competitors have beta of 1.95 which is 94.88% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Trecora Resources does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Trecora Resources’s competitors beat Trecora Resources on 3 of the 4 factors.

Trecora Resources primarily manufactures and sells various specialty hydrocarbons and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, such as isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane used in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry. It also owns and operates natural gas pipelines. The Specialty Waxes segment provides specialty polyethylene waxes for use in the paints and inks, adhesives, coatings, and PVC lubricants markets; and specialized synthetic poly alpha olefin waxes for use as toner in printers, as well as additives for candles. Trecora Resources also provides custom processing services; and produces copper and zinc concentrates, and silver and gold dorÃ©. The company was formerly known as Arabian American Development Company and changed its name to Trecora Resources in June 2014. Trecora Resources was founded in 1967 and is based in Sugar Land, Texas.