Trecora Resources (TREC) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

As Chemicals – Major Diversified company, Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) is competing with its peers based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.9% of Trecora Resources’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.40% of all Chemicals – Major Diversified’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Trecora Resources has 11.7% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 5.34% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Trecora Resources and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trecora Resources 0.00% -1.60% -0.90% Industry Average 1.56% 17.98% 5.38%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Trecora Resources and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Trecora Resources N/A 9 0.00 Industry Average 113.49M 7.28B 93.22

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Trecora Resources and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trecora Resources 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.00 3.18 2.50

With consensus price target of $14, Trecora Resources has a potential upside of 59.64%. The peers have a potential upside of 36.08%. Given Trecora Resources’s peers higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Trecora Resources has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Trecora Resources and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trecora Resources -1.35% -0.63% 1.5% 9.33% -36.31% 21.67% Industry Average 6.70% 7.60% 6.19% 18.06% 30.16% 24.63%

For the past year Trecora Resources’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

Trecora Resources has a Current Ratio of 2.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, Trecora Resources’s peers Current Ratio is 3.13 and has 2.39 Quick Ratio. Trecora Resources’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Trecora Resources.

Volatility and Risk

Trecora Resources is 27.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.27. In other hand, Trecora Resources’s peers have beta of 1.95 which is 94.88% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Trecora Resources does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Trecora Resources’s rivals show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.

Trecora Resources primarily manufactures and sells various specialty hydrocarbons and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, such as isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane used in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry. It also owns and operates natural gas pipelines. The Specialty Waxes segment provides specialty polyethylene waxes for use in the paints and inks, adhesives, coatings, and PVC lubricants markets; and specialized synthetic poly alpha olefin waxes for use as toner in printers, as well as additives for candles. Trecora Resources also provides custom processing services; and produces copper and zinc concentrates, and silver and gold dorÃ©. The company was formerly known as Arabian American Development Company and changed its name to Trecora Resources in June 2014. Trecora Resources was founded in 1967 and is based in Sugar Land, Texas.