Trecora Resources (TREC) Analysts See $0.04 EPS; Sprague Resources LP Has 0.79 Sentiment

Analysts expect Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) to report $0.04 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 300.00% from last quarter’s $-0.02 EPS. TREC’s profit would be $988,600 giving it 55.38 P/E if the $0.04 EPS is correct. After having $0.10 EPS previously, Trecora Resources’s analysts see -60.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $8.86. About 12,034 shares traded. Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) has declined 36.31% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.31% the S&P500. Some Historical TREC News: 23/05/2018 – Trecora Resources Appoints John R. (Dick) Townsend as Executive Vice President, Chief Manufacturing Officer; 07/03/2018 – Trecora Resources 4Q EPS 56c; 08/03/2018 – TRECORA RESOURCES SAYS EFFECTIVE MARCH 6, 2018, NICHOLAS N. CARTER WAS TEMPORARILY APPOINTED EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF THE COMPANY -SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – TRECORA RESOURCES SAYS EFFECTIVE MARCH 6, 2018, CO ELIMINATED POSITION OF VICE PRESIDENT OF MANUFACTURING, ROLE CURRENTLY HELD BY RONALD FRANKLIN; 19/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280660 – TRECORA CHEMICAL; 22/05/2018 – Trecora Resources to Attend the Cowen 4th Annual Chemicals Summit in New York City on June 5; 08/03/2018 – TRECORA RESOURCES SAYS SIMON UPFILL-BROWN, CO’S CURRENT PRESIDENT AND CEO, WILL NOW SERVE AS CEO AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF COMPANY; 07/03/2018 Trecora Resources 4Q Rev $66M; 01/05/2018 – Trecora Resources 1Q EPS 9c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Trecora Resources, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TREC)

Sprague Resources LP (SRLP) investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.30, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 11 funds increased or started new positions, while 14 cut down and sold equity positions in Sprague Resources LP. The funds in our database now have: 3.54 million shares, down from 3.80 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Sprague Resources LP in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 8 Increased: 5 New Position: 6.

Trecora Resources primarily manufactures and sells various specialty hydrocarbons and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company has market cap of $218.98 million. The firm operates two divisions, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. It currently has negative earnings. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, such as isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane used in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

Analysts await Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.49 earnings per share, up 45.56% or $0.41 from last year’s $-0.9 per share. After $-0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Sprague Resources LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 63.33% negative EPS growth.

Doheny Asset Management Ca holds 1.22% of its portfolio in Sprague Resources LP for 82,300 shares. Spirit Of America Management Corp Ny owns 192,437 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Optimum Investment Advisors has 0.02% invested in the company for 4,000 shares. The New York-based Goldman Sachs Group Inc has invested 0.01% in the stock. Invesco Ltd., a Georgia-based fund reported 1.64 million shares.

