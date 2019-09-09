Trecora Res (TREC) Shareholder Prescott Group Capital Management Decreased Stake by $1.80 Million; Moon Capital Management LP Lowered General Mtrs Co (GM) Holding by $14.11 Million; Share Price Rose

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Trecora Res (TREC) by 60.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.50% . The hedge fund held 131,401 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19 million, down from 331,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Trecora Res for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.96 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $8.98. About 63,953 shares traded or 59.71% up from the average. Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) has declined 36.31% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.31% the S&P500. Some Historical TREC News: 22/05/2018 – Trecora Resources to Attend the Cowen 4th Annual Chemicals Summit in New York City on June 5; 01/05/2018 – Trecora Resources 1Q EPS 9c; 07/03/2018 – Trecora Resources 4Q EPS 56c; 07/03/2018 Trecora Resources 4Q Rev $66M; 23/05/2018 – Trecora Resources Appoints John R. (Dick) Townsend as Executive Vice President, Chief Manufacturing Officer; 03/05/2018 – Trecora Resources Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for May. 10; 08/03/2018 – TRECORA RESOURCES SAYS PRIOR TO THIS APPOINTMENT, CARTER SERVED AS THE COMPANY’S NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 08/03/2018 – TRECORA RESOURCES SAYS EFFECTIVE MARCH 6, 2018, NICHOLAS N. CARTER WAS TEMPORARILY APPOINTED EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF THE COMPANY -SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – TRECORA RESOURCES SAYS EFFECTIVE MARCH 6, 2018, CO ELIMINATED POSITION OF VICE PRESIDENT OF MANUFACTURING, ROLE CURRENTLY HELD BY RONALD FRANKLIN; 23/04/2018 – DJ Trecora Resources, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TREC)

Moon Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 78.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Lp sold 381,343 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The hedge fund held 101,876 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.78M, down from 483,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $39.58. About 5.86M shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 26/04/2018 – GM results dented by pickup truck changeover; 26/04/2018 – Bose Earns `Supplier of the Year’ Honors from General Motors; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-S.Korea’s KDB, GM Korea may sign preliminary funding deal by April 27; 26/04/2018 – GM CLOSED GUNSAN PLANT; CUTS HEADCOUNT TO ABOUT 13K FROM 17K; 13/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: JPM, QCOM, AVGO, NFLX, SBUX, GM, SPOT & more; 13/03/2018 – Kansas CC: In the Matter of the Investigation of Gustavo Molina, d/b/a GM Trucking; 14/03/2018 – Jeff Robertson, Former CEO of Airbus DS Communications, Joins RapidSOS as GM of Public Safety; 26/03/2018 – GM KOREA TO FILE FOR BANKRUPTCY IF NO DEAL BY APRIL 20: DONGA; 07/03/2018 – General Motors CEO Mary Barra announces the car company will expand production of its Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicle; 12/04/2018 – GM President: GM Korea restructuring talks have April 20 deadline

Analysts await General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.89 earnings per share, up 1.07% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.87 per share. GM’s profit will be $2.58B for 5.24 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual earnings per share reported by General Motors Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

More notable recent General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Union corruption case broadens – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “No big fireworks from Trump-Barra meeting – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The UAW Targets GM in Contentious Contract Negotiations – Yahoo Finance” on September 07, 2019. More interesting news about General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “GM’s Barra heads to the White House – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “GM reduces workforce in Thailand – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evermay Wealth Mgmt Lc, Virginia-based fund reported 24,936 shares. South Dakota Investment Council invested in 37,600 shares. 282,349 are held by Edgar Lomax Va. Argyle Capital Mngmt stated it has 1.07% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Blb&B Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 48,483 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. M&T Savings Bank Corporation holds 0.17% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 895,328 shares. Sun Life Financial reported 2,226 shares stake. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 37,977 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 7,397 shares. Trust Commerce Of Vermont holds 331 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 10,232 shares. Regal Inv Advsr Llc accumulated 5,622 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Lc Oh has 27,000 shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. Wetherby Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.1% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 22,277 shares. Korea Investment stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM).

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc, which manages about $576.56 million and $488.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Penn Va Corp New by 204,034 shares to 234,061 shares, valued at $10.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NYSE:NUS) by 140,121 shares in the quarter, for a total of 174,194 shares, and has risen its stake in Avaya Hldgs Corp.

Analysts await Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.04 EPS, up 300.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.02 per share. TREC’s profit will be $984,249 for 56.13 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual EPS reported by Trecora Resources for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -60.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Trecora Resources Announces Proceeds of $5.3 million from AMAK Mining Co. Share Repurchase – PRNewswire” on January 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Introducing Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC), The Stock That Dropped 35% In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “G.research’s 10th Annual Specialty Chemicals Conference – Business Wire” on February 14, 2019. More interesting news about Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Here are the Houston stocks driving Wall Street’s latest bull run – Houston Business Journal” published on August 24, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Adam Peakes and Janet Roemer Appointed to Trecora Resources Board of Directors – PRNewswire” with publication date: April 08, 2019.