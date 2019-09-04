Trecora Res (TREC) Share Price Rose While Prescott Group Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake; Alpha Windward Boosted Its Dover (DOV) Position by $479,880

Alpha Windward Llc increased its stake in Dover Corp (DOV) by 4161.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Windward Llc bought 5,160 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The institutional investor held 5,284 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $496,000, up from 124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Windward Llc who had been investing in Dover Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $93.25. About 571,160 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 19.55% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 20/03/2018 – DOVER IS SAID READY TO NAME RICHARD TOBIN AS CEO; 16/04/2018 – Dover Corp. Sees Apergy 1Q Rev $283M; 18/04/2018 – Dover Board of Directors Approves Spinoff of Apergy; 20/03/2018 – REG-DOVER CORPORATION: DOVER APPOINTS RICHARD J. TOBIN PRESIDENT AND CEO; 26/03/2018 – REG-Dover Corporation: Dover Announces Apergy Investor Day and Filing of Form 10 Registration Statement for Planned Spin-off; 16/04/2018 – New Hampshire AG: Investigation into two untimely deaths in Dover; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp Sees 2018 Revenue Growth of 4%-5%; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp 1Q Rev $1.92B; 24/05/2018 – Shell: Dover Well Discovery is Company’s Sixth in Norphlet Play; 20/03/2018 – Dover Picks CEO of Ag Equipment Maker CNH As New Leader

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Trecora Res (TREC) by 60.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.50% . The hedge fund held 131,401 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19M, down from 331,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Trecora Res for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.65 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $8.84. About 36,881 shares traded. Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) has declined 36.31% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.31% the S&P500. Some Historical TREC News: 04/05/2018 – Trecora Resources Announces Upcoming Financial Conference Schedule; 03/05/2018 – Trecora Resources Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for May. 10; 01/05/2018 – Trecora Resources 1Q EPS 9c; 07/03/2018 – Trecora Resources 4Q EPS 56c

Alpha Windward Llc, which manages about $148.77M and $149.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Columbia Sportswear Co (NASDAQ:COLM) by 5,280 shares to 179 shares, valued at $19,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 7,315 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,551 shares, and cut its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (NYSE:UHS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold DOV shares while 174 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 121.09 million shares or 1.31% less from 122.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Ltd Com holds 16,150 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Suntrust Banks reported 0.01% stake. Barrett Asset Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Reliance Of Delaware accumulated 2,382 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Comerica Bancorporation has invested 0.09% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Lc reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Manchester Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). 3,874 are owned by Secor Capital Advisors L P. Moreover, Howe Rusling has 0% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 43 shares. 25,384 are owned by Bbva Compass Bank & Trust. Minnesota-based Us Bancorp De has invested 0.04% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Sun Life reported 0.01% stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 7,012 shares. Salem Counselors Incorporated stated it has 0.06% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Jefferies Grp Ltd stated it has 10,981 shares.

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc, which manages about $576.56 million and $488.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Penn Va Corp New by 204,034 shares to 234,061 shares, valued at $10.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Curo Group Hldgs Corp by 47,298 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.23 million shares, and has risen its stake in Avaya Hldgs Corp.

Analysts await Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.04 EPS, up 300.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.02 per share. TREC’s profit will be $966,751 for 55.25 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual EPS reported by Trecora Resources for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -60.00% negative EPS growth.