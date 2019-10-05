Trecora Res Com (TREC) Stock Price Rose While Perritt Capital Management Decreased by $442,521 Its Stake; Apg Asset Management Us Has Lifted Extra Space Storage (EXR) Stake by $83.47 Million; Share Value Rose

Perritt Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Trecora Res Com (TREC) by 16.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perritt Capital Management Inc sold 49,169 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.50% . The institutional investor held 251,597 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.41 million, down from 300,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Trecora Res Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $211.76M market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $8.86. About 87,917 shares traded or 110.13% up from the average. Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) has declined 36.31% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.31% the S&P500. Some Historical TREC News: 01/05/2018 – Trecora Resources 1Q EPS 9c; 23/05/2018 – Trecora Resources Appoints John R. (Dick) Townsend as Executive Vice President, Chief Manufacturing Officer; 08/03/2018 – TRECORA RESOURCES SAYS EFFECTIVE MARCH 6, 2018, CO ELIMINATED POSITION OF VICE PRESIDENT OF MANUFACTURING, ROLE CURRENTLY HELD BY RONALD FRANKLIN; 19/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280660 – TRECORA CHEMICAL; 07/03/2018 – Trecora Resources 4Q EPS 56c; 03/05/2018 – Trecora Resources Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for May. 10; 22/05/2018 – Trecora Resources to Attend the Cowen 4th Annual Chemicals Summit in New York City on June 5; 08/03/2018 – TRECORA RESOURCES SAYS SIMON UPFILL-BROWN, CO’S CURRENT PRESIDENT AND CEO, WILL NOW SERVE AS CEO AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF COMPANY; 04/05/2018 – Trecora Resources Announces Upcoming Financial Conference Schedule; 08/03/2018 – TRECORA RESOURCES SAYS PRIOR TO THIS APPOINTMENT, CARTER SERVED AS THE COMPANY’S NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD

Apg Asset Management Us Inc increased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) by 61.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Us Inc bought 787,468 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.04% . The institutional investor held 2.07M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $219.94 million, up from 1.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Us Inc who had been investing in Extra Space Storage Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $117.45. About 536,778 shares traded. Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) has risen 20.19% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.19% the S&P500. Some Historical EXR News: 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE RAISES DIVIDEND 10.3%; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q FFO $1.08/Shr; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $4.57 TO $4.66; 08/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $91 FROM $84; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q Net $88.3M; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.09, EST. $1.09; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.86/SHR; 24/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Raises Dividend to 86c; 08/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $92 FROM $86; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q Rev $285.5M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 25 investors sold EXR shares while 142 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 121.15 million shares or 2.66% less from 124.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 72 are owned by Stonebridge Capital Advisors. Ser Incorporated accumulated 2,720 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset holds 10,190 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Richard Bernstein Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 39,458 shares. Heitman Real Est Securities owns 257,511 shares for 1.2% of their portfolio. Transamerica Advisors has 7,839 shares. 2.65M are owned by Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag. Fort Washington Invest Advsrs Oh owns 4,433 shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc holds 251,878 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt reported 51,901 shares. Parametric Port Lc has 0.02% invested in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Co has invested 0.03% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Dupont Cap Mngmt Corporation accumulated 43,450 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Panagora Asset Management has 0% invested in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR).

Apg Asset Management Us Inc, which manages about $71.11B and $13.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 192,700 shares to 17.34M shares, valued at $1.19 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (NYSE:ARE) by 69,277 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.42 million shares, and cut its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Perritt Capital Management Inc, which manages about $709.62M and $253.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cardlytics Inc Com by 12,100 shares to 22,100 shares, valued at $574,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.