Trb Advisors LP Upped Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN) as Stock Value Declined; Duncker Streett & Company Has Raised Stake in Home Depot (HD) by $395,370

Trb Advisors Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 144% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trb Advisors Lp bought 3,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 6,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.86 million, up from 2,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trb Advisors Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $865.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $55.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.62. About 4.81 million shares traded or 32.88% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 22/05/2018 – Amazon is selling facial recognition technology to police, allowing them to analyze ‘millions of faces in real-time’ And the ACLU is furious; 20/03/2018 – Health Purchase: Amazon taps health information expert with Texas connection to lead health tech business; 07/03/2018 – AMAZON REPORTS FULFILLMENT CENTER IN MISSOURI, ADDING 1.5K JOBS; 13/03/2018 – Amazon is shutting down Vendor Express, a shortcut for wholesalers to sell inventory; 29/03/2018 – Trump adviser ties Amazon criticism to U.S. Supreme Court case; 27/04/2018 – Alphabet is a victim of its own success, while Amazon has nothing but upside; 03/04/2018 – Despite Wide Public Interest, Good Jobs First Study Finds Most Finalist Governments Hide their Amazon HQ2 Bids; 15/05/2018 – POINTSTATE REDUCED AMZN, ECA, BIIB, NKTR, AVGO IN 1Q: 13F; 15/03/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: Exclusive: Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed; 27/04/2018 – Amazon also announced it would raise the price of its Prime membership to $119 per year

Duncker Streett & Company Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 9.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duncker Streett & Company Inc bought 2,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 23,325 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.48M, up from 21,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duncker Streett & Company Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $3.55 during the last trading session, reaching $217.47. About 5.54 million shares traded or 38.96% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 18/04/2018 – Home Depot: Hiring to Support Initiatives Related to $11.1B, Three-Year Strategic Investment Plan; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Net $2.4B; 22/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: Sources: 2 Dallas police officers, 1 civilian shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot has been benefiting from a strong housing market and favorable economic tailwinds; 09/03/2018 – RPT-Trump steel tariffs may leave these U.S. steelworkers jobless; 09/04/2018 – Home Depot CEO Says Customers Are Willing to Spend in Home Improvement Space (Video); 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sticks to annual forecasts, expects sales rebound; 25/04/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: Dallas mayor says a police officer has died a day after being shot at a Home Depot store; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT CEO SAYS NORTHERN DIVISION, ITS LARGEST SEGMENT, POSTED FLAT COMPS DUE TO WEAKNESS IN SEASONAL CATEGORIES – CONF CALL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cordasco Fincl Networks stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Credit Agricole S A reported 0.9% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Beaumont Partners Llc owns 7,257 shares. Atlantic Union Comml Bank has 6,538 shares. Girard Prtnrs has invested 2.04% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Schaper Benz Wise Investment Counsel Wi has invested 1.89% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Fisher Asset Limited Co stated it has 4.58 million shares. Farr Miller & Washington Lc Dc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Retirement Of Alabama holds 858,658 shares. Moreover, Bluefin Trading has 0.37% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 1.42 million shares. Johnson Invest Counsel Inc invested 0.14% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1,327 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Chesley Taft Associate Ltd Company stated it has 23,771 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Moreover, Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Llc has 0.62% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 3.72M shares.

Duncker Streett & Company Inc, which manages about $337.79M and $434.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4,328 shares to 60,095 shares, valued at $4.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

