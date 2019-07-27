Trb Advisors LP Raised Mastercard (MA) Stake by $41.13 Million; Cortland Advisers Has Boosted Dominion Resources Inc/Va (D) Stake by $7.43 Million

Trb Advisors Lp increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 875% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trb Advisors Lp bought 175,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 195,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.91 million, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trb Advisors Lp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $288.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $282.07. About 2.52 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Gilberto Caldart President, International; 21/03/2018 – EQUIFAX INC – EQUIFAX BOARD NOW CONSISTS OF 12 DIRECTORS, ALL OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT; 03/05/2018 – Are cryptocurrencies to blame for Mastercard’s lower first quarter results?; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NOMINATES 14 CANDIDATES FOR ELECTION TO BOARD; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Has $3.3 Billion Remaining Under Current Buyback Authorization; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – ANNOUNCED INTEGRATION OF ITS PHYSICAL AND DIGITAL PAYMENTS TEAMS UNDER ONE ORGANIZATION, EFFECTIVE APRIL 2, 2018; 05/03/2018 Jefferson Awards Foundation Honors Shaquille O’Neal, Bryan Stevenson, Alexis Jones and Mastercard as; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NAMES GILBERTO CALDART PRESIDENT, INTL; 16/05/2018 – IFC, Mastercard Foundation Extend Financial Inclusion for Millions in Africa; 19/03/2018 – MASTERCARD OPEN TO FACILITATING NATIONAL DIGITAL CURRENCIES: FT

Cortland Advisers Llc increased its stake in Dominion Resources Inc/Va (D) by 15.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc bought 97,796 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 709,362 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.38M, up from 611,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Dominion Resources Inc/Va for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $75.15. About 3.07 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 25/04/2018 – DOMINION REPORTS UNPLANNED OUTAGE AT CARROLL STATION; 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – “REMAIN CONFIDENT IN PROJECT APPROVALS AND ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE WILL CONTINUE TO MOVE FORWARD WITH CONSTRUCTION AS SCHEDULED”; 19/04/2018 – SCANA/DOMINION LIKELY TO BE RECUT IF BILL MOVES FORWARD: UBS; 23/04/2018 – DOMINION CUTS SURRY 1 NUCLEAR REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 87%: NRC; 14/03/2018 – DOMINION SAYS BOOM STATION #9 OUT OF SVC UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Looking to Sell Stake in Appalachia Pipeline Operator; 21/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Gets Georgia Public Service Commission OK to Buy Scana; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – COMPANY REAFFIRMS ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $3.80-$4.25 PER SHARE; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Public Offering of Common Stk via Forward Sale

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mcmillion Capital Mgmt, North Carolina-based fund reported 3,466 shares. Rare holds 8.07% or 1.54 million shares in its portfolio. Rodgers Brothers Inc owns 12,826 shares. Eqis Capital Management stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Tdam Usa Inc stated it has 0.74% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Leisure Capital Mgmt has 0.74% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Cutler Inv Counsel Limited Liability owns 102,204 shares. Magellan Asset Management Limited accumulated 289,256 shares. Ww stated it has 0.06% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). St Germain D J stated it has 14,378 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Thomasville Savings Bank owns 41,816 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 77,728 shares or 0.07% of the stock. 24.51M were reported by Rech Global Invsts. Piedmont Invest Advsr owns 17,049 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Company accumulated 4,669 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “FreightWaves Oil Report: The Debt Burdens Of The Shale Companies May Throttle Output Growth – Benzinga” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Who Has Been Buying Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Dividend Stocks I’d Never Buy – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought BrightView Holdings (NYSE:BV) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 14% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. BENNETT JAMES A had bought 6,550 shares worth $499,994.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baldwin Brothers Ma has invested 0.07% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Beaumont Partners Limited Liability invested in 7,597 shares. Kidder Stephen W has invested 4.58% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Schroder Investment Mgmt Grp holds 0.24% or 623,321 shares. Fairfield Bush reported 2,155 shares. Stevens Cap Mngmt L P, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 13,162 shares. Cim Limited Liability Com holds 54,918 shares. Samlyn Cap Limited Liability owns 356,740 shares. West Coast Fincl Limited Co accumulated 58,707 shares or 3.26% of the stock. Cannell Peter B & reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Duquesne Family Office Limited Company stated it has 1.63% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Centurylink Invest Management owns 7,481 shares for 0.72% of their portfolio. Campbell Newman Asset Management owns 9,858 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Palisades Hudson Asset Lp holds 1,500 shares. Pacific Glob Invest Mngmt invested in 0.93% or 17,825 shares.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Visa Vs Mastercard: Who Wins? – Seeking Alpha” published on May 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Visa And Mastercard: 2 Stocks, 1 Superior Business Model – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mastercard: Top Quality And Reasonable Valuation – Seeking Alpha” published on May 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Mastercard Analysts Lift Expectations After Q1 Beat – Benzinga” with publication date: May 01, 2019.