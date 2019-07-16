Trb Advisors LP Lifted Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $6.41 Million; Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH) Holder Gmt Capital Has Upped Its Stake

Gmt Capital Corp increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH) by 29.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gmt Capital Corp bought 175,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 778,100 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.76 million, up from 603,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gmt Capital Corp who had been investing in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $50.36. About 1.36M shares traded. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has risen 10.33% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.90% the S&P500. Some Historical NCLH News: 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Norwegian Cruise Line, Integrated Device Technology, Align Technology, Lou; 07/03/2018 Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces New Terminal at PortMiami; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Intl Adds Norwegian Cruise, Cuts Cigna: 13F; 24/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE NAMES PAMELA THOMAS-GRAHAM TO BOARD; 18/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD NCLH.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 24/05/2018 – Hawaii helicopter evacuation readied as new lava stream hits ocean; 19/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Takes Delivery Of Norwegian Bliss; 30/05/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Dufry signs new contracts with Holland America Line, Carnival and Norwegian Cruise Line – further expands its footprint in the cruise channel; 30/05/2018 – DUFRY AG DUFN.S – DUFRY SIGNS NEW CONTRACTS WITH HOLLAND AMERICA LINE, CARNIVAL AND NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE; 18/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Announces $1 Billion Share-Repurchase Program

Trb Advisors Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 144% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trb Advisors Lp bought 3,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.86 million, up from 2,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trb Advisors Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $995.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $9.99 during the last trading session, reaching $2020.99. About 2.66M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/05/2018 – AMAZON, FEMSA’S OXXO TO LAUNCH STORE PICK-UP SERVICE MAY 18; 05/03/2018 – New York Post: Amazon Is Filming Its First Spanish-Language Original Series, Soccer Documentary `Six Dreams’; 27/03/2018 – CORRECT: AMAZON, CASINO PARTNERSHIP ALSO NEGATIVE FOR B2W: CITI; 04/04/2018 – The launch follows a string of security issues involving Amazon’s cloud; 25/05/2018 – Looking for work? Here are 10 high-paying, remote jobs that Amazon is looking to fill; 30/05/2018 – BEZOS SAYS AMZN WILL PASS SCRUTINY WITH ‘FLYING COLORS’; 07/05/2018 – ING Adds NXP Semi, Exits Shire, Buys More Amazon: 13F; 26/05/2018 – For a week, I used Amazon Prime for almost everything I needed; 05/04/2018 – Patrick Howell O’Neill: Sources: at a private dinner with Trump last night, Oracle CEO criticized the bidding process for a big; 06/03/2018 – Amazon is bringing free Whole Foods delivery to Prime members in San Francisco and Atlanta

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold NCLH shares while 103 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 198.10 million shares or 1.05% less from 200.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 28,734 are held by Strategic Global Advisors Lc. Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Ks holds 0.06% or 64,459 shares in its portfolio. Quantbot Technologies LP holds 71,873 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Qci Asset Management New York accumulated 100 shares. Highstreet Asset Mgmt Inc, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 11,767 shares. Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has 0.03% invested in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) for 161,666 shares. Parkside Retail Bank owns 125 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Com accumulated 0.07% or 1.33M shares. Exane Derivatives stated it has 1,724 shares. Pnc Gru invested in 0% or 19,153 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 100 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems reported 9,516 shares stake. Ameritas Partners has invested 0.01% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Mitsubishi Ufj holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) for 210,822 shares. M&T State Bank Corp, New York-based fund reported 12,328 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $310,397 activity.

Gmt Capital Corp, which manages about $9.19 billion and $3.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 186,000 shares to 7.89 million shares, valued at $281.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) by 6,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,520 shares, and cut its stake in Oasis Pete Inc New (NYSE:OAS).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Fincl reported 6,286 shares. Alabama-based Zweig has invested 4.41% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 2.62% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Scharf Invests Ltd Liability Company, California-based fund reported 370 shares. Fayez Sarofim Co invested in 0.83% or 88,842 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.43% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 863 shares. Kingfisher Cap Limited invested in 1,063 shares. Endurance Wealth Management owns 159 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 720,741 shares or 2.49% of their US portfolio. Winslow Asset Management Inc holds 0.1% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 279 shares. National Ins Tx stated it has 29,070 shares or 2.72% of all its holdings. Shaker Invs Ltd Liability Oh invested in 1.75% or 1,416 shares. Glynn Capital Management Ltd Com owns 23,454 shares for 7.72% of their portfolio. 185 were accumulated by Northstar Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. Essex Fincl Svcs Inc owns 4,284 shares.

