Trb Advisors LP Holding In Union Pacific (UNP) Was Raised; Graybill Bartz & Assoc LTD Has Lifted Its Air Lease (AL) Stake by $1.32 Million; Share Value Rose

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd increased its stake in Air Lease Corporation (AL) by 41.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd bought 38,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 132,196 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.54 million, up from 93,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd who had been investing in Air Lease Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $38.49. About 728,116 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 03/04/2018 – Boeing: Air Lease Order Valued at $936.8M at List Prices; 03/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Increases Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility to $4.5 Billion; 03/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – NEW ORDER RAISES ALC’S TOTAL 737 MAX ORDERS TO 138; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE IS `SCRAMBLING’ TO OFFSET AIRBUS, BOEING DELAYS; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease Picks Up Order — Marker Talk; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE USING US TAX SAVINGS TO BUY YOUNG, USED AIRCRAFT; 20/04/2018 – DJ Air Lease Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AL); 03/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – ORDER VALUED AT $936.8 MLN AT LIST PRICES; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease 1Q Rev $381.2M; 02/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Names Daniel Verwholt as Treasurer

Trb Advisors Lp increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 280% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trb Advisors Lp bought 56,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 76,000 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.71M, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trb Advisors Lp who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.13B market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $3.8 during the last trading session, reaching $166.25. About 2.05 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 09/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Rev $5.48B; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL TWO-THIRDS IMPLEMENTED; 19/03/2018 – Louisiana Transportation Infrastructure Receives $87 M Boost From Union Pacific; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES `STEADY IMPROVEMENTS’ TO NETWORK CONGESTION; 26/03/2018 – Union Pacific Names TRAC lnterstar Preferred National Provider Of Emergency Road Service; 22/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO CONCLUDES WEBCAST PRESENTATION; 27/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/27/2018 02:34 PM

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd, which manages about $275.43 million and $143.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) by 100,209 shares to 13,575 shares, valued at $378,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). 98,914 are owned by Morgan Stanley. Wellington Management Gru Ltd Liability Partnership has 1.46 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Invesco Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Moreover, Alphaone Inv Ser Limited Co has 0.05% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). 132,930 were reported by Buffington Mohr Mcneal. Capital Mgmt Corporation Va reported 1.25% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 68,901 shares. Glenmede Tru Na reported 5,367 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Com holds 875,741 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Selz Capital Llc has 1.19 million shares for 7.84% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life has invested 0.01% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Beach Inv Mgmt Limited has 0.74% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Kwmg Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% stake. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 17,303 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Lp has 0.9% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Summit Wealth Advisors Lc reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Wilkins Invest Counsel invested in 0.57% or 11,325 shares. Norman Fields Gottscho Mgmt Llc has 3.89% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 44,268 shares. Elm Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0.56% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 4,802 shares. Partners Hldg Ag invested in 5.66% or 246,983 shares. Srb invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Condor Cap, New Jersey-based fund reported 14,737 shares. 2,115 were accumulated by Utd Asset Strategies. Atria Limited Co owns 0.15% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 21,398 shares. Beaumont Partners Lc reported 8,666 shares stake. Marshfield Associates owns 316,468 shares for 3.24% of their portfolio. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd reported 0.24% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Washington Tru Bank has 4,238 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Keybank Association Oh reported 394,043 shares stake.

