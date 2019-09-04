Trb Advisors LP Has Raised Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake; Manitex International (MNTX) Has 0.82 Sentiment

Trb Advisors Lp increased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 144% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Trb Advisors Lp acquired 3,600 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Trb Advisors Lp holds 6,100 shares with $10.86 million value, up from 2,500 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $879.35 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.76% or $13.55 during the last trading session, reaching $1789.84. About 3.24 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS NEUTRAL ON RETAIL PHARMACY DUE TO AN OVERLY COMPETITIVE FRONT-END MARKET AND AMAZON-RELATED RISK; 26/04/2018 – Amazon is increasing its Prime subscription to $119 a year, an additional $2 billion in revenue; 02/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Amazon is offering to pass along discounts it gets on credit card fees to retailers if they use its payments; 04/04/2018 – Trump’s meeting with a major tech CEO reportedly included a discussion about a potential Amazon-Pentagon deal worth billions; 13/03/2018 – The recall covers six versions of the Amazon Basics portable battery; 30/05/2018 – SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL FOR AMAZON TO HAVE AN INDEPENDENT BOARD CHAIR FAILS – COMPANY SPOKESMAN; 10/04/2018 – jason miller: Amazon to Partner With Mobile Operators to Grow Media Services Worldwide; 04/04/2018 – Tulsa’s Channel 8: BREAKING: The House has passed HB1019xx, the bill that would require Amazon third-party sellers to collect; 15/05/2018 – Coinstar Teams with Amazon to Provide Amazon Cash Reload Sites; 13/04/2018 – ORACLE IS SAID TO LEAD ANTI-AMAZON LOBBY ON PENTAGON CLOUD BID

Manitex International Inc (MNTX) investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.30, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 23 investment managers increased or started new holdings, while 28 reduced and sold holdings in Manitex International Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 10.29 million shares, up from 10.23 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Manitex International Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 24 Increased: 17 New Position: 6.

Among 10 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon.com has $260000 highest and $1965 lowest target. $2225.91’s average target is 24.36% above currents $1789.84 stock price. Amazon.com had 17 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by M Partners on Friday, August 2. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, March 26. UBS maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. DA Davidson maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, September 3 report. The rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets to “Overweight” on Friday, March 15. The company was maintained on Monday, March 18 by Wells Fargo.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dnb Asset Mngmt As holds 0% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 68,734 shares. Amp Capital Invsts Limited has 186,218 shares for 1.87% of their portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc owns 73,823 shares. Hutchinson Capital Management Ca has 125 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. First Hawaiian Natl Bank stated it has 0.52% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Corporation reported 2,781 shares. Fcg Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.44% or 755 shares in its portfolio. 4,967 were reported by Capwealth Advsr Lc. Legacy Capital Inc accumulated 2,835 shares. Old Bankshares In holds 1.03% or 11,045 shares in its portfolio. Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability invested 1.76% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp invested in 7,249 shares. Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability Company reported 715 shares stake. Moreno Evelyn V holds 2.12% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,035 shares. Godsey And Gibb Assocs reported 709 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings.

Wealthtrust Axiom Llc holds 2.4% of its portfolio in Manitex International, Inc. for 881,946 shares. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc owns 726,532 shares or 1.49% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rutabaga Capital Management Llc Ma has 1.47% invested in the company for 694,061 shares. The California-based First Wilshire Securities Management Inc has invested 1.32% in the stock. Adirondack Research & Management Inc., a New York-based fund reported 173,637 shares.

Manitex International, Inc. provides engineered lifting and loading products worldwide. The company has market cap of $107.09 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Lifting Equipment, ASV, and Equipment Distribution divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The Lifting Equipment segment designs, makes, and distributes boom trucks and crane products that are used for industrial projects and energy exploration, as well as for roads, bridges, and residential and commercial construction; and specialized rough terrain cranes and material handling products for the construction, municipality, and railroad industries, as well as truck-mounted aerial platforms and sign cranes.