Trb Advisors LP Has Increased Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $48.56 Million; As Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Generation Investment Management Llp Cut Stake by $85.20 Million

Generation Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 15.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Generation Investment Management Llp sold 535,824 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.02M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $483.10 million, down from 3.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Generation Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $165.15. About 523,510 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 02/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: Private payrolls grow by 204K in April vs. 200K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q Worldwide New Business Bookings Rose 9%; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT SANTIAGO DE CHILE AIRPORT, 45%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, HAS INCREASED BY 2.8% IN APRIL 2018 AND BY 11.9% SINCE BEGINNING OF YR; 02/05/2018 – U.S. ADP April National Employment Report Details (Table); 10/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March National Franchise Report (Table); 02/05/2018 – ADP Earns Top 10 Spot on 2018 Top 50 Companies List from DiversityInc; 02/04/2018 – AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC ADP.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $130 FROM $119; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH 2018 TRAFFIC WITHIN FRANCE WAS DOWN BY 3.6%;; 30/05/2018 – CORRECT: GRIVEAUX WON’T SAY WHETHER ADP PRIVATIZATION IN PACTE; 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Labor Market Maintaining Steady Pace of Strong Job Growth, With Little Sign of Slowdown

Trb Advisors Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 436.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trb Advisors Lp bought 415,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 510,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.15 million, up from 95,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trb Advisors Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $136.99. About 6.85M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – LendUp and Nonprofit EARN Launch Cross-Sector Partnership to Combat America’s Savings Crisis; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q REV. $26.82B, EST. $25.78B; 09/05/2018 – WALMART TO INVEST IN FLIPKART GROUP; 31/03/2018 – Options — The Striking Price: Use Microsoft to Play Tech Swoon — Barron’s; 29/03/2018 – ORANGE SAYS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT AI SCHOOL; 19/03/2018 – WSP Global’s $12.7 Billion in Active Projects Fueled by Oil Sands, Mining, Transport, an Industrial Info News Alert; 25/04/2018 – InGenius Releases New Integration for Microsoft Dynamics 365 at Genesys CX18; 16/05/2018 – The enterprise still uses email, but is moving toward clients like Slack, Microsoft Teams and Google Hangouts; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft Chairman John Thompson Becomes a VC at Lightspeed; 23/05/2018 – VMware, Okta Unveil Pact to Take on Microsoft in Mobile Security

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. ADP’s profit will be $491.81M for 36.54 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.16% negative EPS growth.

Generation Investment Management Llp, which manages about $13.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aptiv Plc by 1.23M shares to 4.22M shares, valued at $335.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 80,526 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.78 million shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ferguson Wellman Capital invested in 0.02% or 3,466 shares. Qs Lc invested in 10,839 shares. Cibc Comml Bank Usa stated it has 5,798 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Cleararc Capital, Ohio-based fund reported 10,576 shares. Pittenger And Anderson holds 0.43% or 34,675 shares. Abner Herrman Brock Limited Liability Company holds 3.38% or 137,183 shares in its portfolio. Checchi Cap Advisers Lc holds 0.1% or 5,202 shares. Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 577,007 shares. Moreover, Baldwin Invest Management Limited Liability Corp has 0.14% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 2,850 shares. Argent Communication owns 29,351 shares. Finemark Bancshares Tru has invested 0.01% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). 2,514 were reported by Bkd Wealth Advsr Llc. Alpha Cubed Invs Llc reported 0.06% stake. Park Natl Oh accumulated 167,190 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability reported 31,500 shares.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 sales for $8.86 million activity. Shares for $509,766 were sold by O’Brien Dermot J on Tuesday, January 22. On Tuesday, February 5 Politi Douglas W sold $875,129 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 6,035 shares. On Wednesday, February 13 Weinstein Donald sold $256,567 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 1,706 shares. $176,063 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) was sold by Perrotti Thomas J. Another trade for 1,614 shares valued at $236,629 was made by Black Maria on Friday, February 8. On Thursday, February 14 Rodriguez Carlos A sold $5.42M worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 36,364 shares.

