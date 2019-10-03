Trb Advisors LP Cut Its Mastercard Cl A (MA) Stake; 0 Analysts Bullish Senior plc (LON:SNR)

Among 3 analysts covering Senior PLC (LON:SNR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Senior PLC has GBX 240 highest and GBX 210 lowest target. GBX 225’s average target is 24.65% above currents GBX 180.5 stock price. Senior PLC had 11 analyst reports since April 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Peel Hunt on Friday, July 12. Barclays Capital downgraded Senior plc (LON:SNR) rating on Thursday, June 27. Barclays Capital has “Equal Weight” rating and GBX 210 target. Berenberg maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, August 5 report. JP Morgan maintained Senior plc (LON:SNR) on Thursday, April 18 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Numis Securities. See Senior plc (LON:SNR) latest ratings:

Trb Advisors Lp decreased Mastercard Inc Cl A (MA) stake by 79.49% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Trb Advisors Lp sold 155,000 shares as Mastercard Inc Cl A (MA)’s stock rose 9.46%. The Trb Advisors Lp holds 40,000 shares with $10.58 billion value, down from 195,000 last quarter. Mastercard Inc Cl A now has $270.84 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.93% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $266.95. About 2.21M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD SAYS RICHARD DAVIS PROPOSED TO BE ADDED TO BOARD; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD – MICHAEL MIEBACH, CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER, WILL LEAD NEWLY-FORMED PRODUCTS AND INNOVATION TEAM; 05/05/2018 – Buffett: Should Have Bought More Mastercard, Visa — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CAIRNS SITS ON GROUP BOARD OF INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE (ICE) AND IS CHAIR OF ICE CLEAR EUROPE; 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal; 02/04/2018 – MASTERCARD – GOH IS CEO OF SINGAPORE AIRLINES; 03/05/2018 – Are cryptocurrencies to blame for Mastercard’s lower first quarter results?; 24/05/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Dispute Those Limitations; Say Merchants Can Route to Network of Choice; 15/03/2018 – MASTERCARD FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 04/04/2018 – Barclays Launches Premier Global Travel Card That Rewards Cardmember Loyalty: Barclays Arrival® Premier World Elite Mastercard®

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.58, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 19 investors sold Senior plc shares while 26 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 59.88 million shares or 7.91% more from 55.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aperio Gp Ltd accumulated 115,575 shares or 0% of the stock. Amer Interest Group reported 52,655 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands reported 53,000 shares stake. Geode Capital Mgmt Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Senior plc (LON:SNR). Jpmorgan Chase And Company reported 1.95 million shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 360,600 shares. V3 Cap Mgmt Lp holds 1.42% of its portfolio in Senior plc (LON:SNR) for 985,388 shares. Proxima Limited Co reported 129,500 shares or 1.16% of all its holdings. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Senior plc (LON:SNR). Schroder Invest Management reported 0% stake. Ameritas Investment Prtn stated it has 7,208 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California Public Employees Retirement holds 0% of its portfolio in Senior plc (LON:SNR) for 152,275 shares. Hrt Fincl Llc reported 18,713 shares stake. Martingale Asset Mgmt L P has 0.01% invested in Senior plc (LON:SNR). Fortress Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 172,848 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and energy markets worldwide. The company has market cap of 757.05 million GBP. The firm operates through two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. It has a 16.87 P/E ratio. The Aerospace division offers precision-machined airframe and system components and assemblies; high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; and fluid systems ducting and control products.

The stock decreased 0.55% or GBX 1 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 180.5. About 1.16 million shares traded or 48.96% up from the average. Senior plc (LON:SNR) has 0.00% since October 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SNR News: 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Normalized FFO 21c a Shr

Among 10 analysts covering Mastercard (NYSE:MA), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mastercard has $32500 highest and $259 lowest target. $305.80’s average target is 14.55% above currents $266.95 stock price. Mastercard had 19 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Monday, August 5 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, July 19. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Wednesday, July 31 with “Outperform”. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 10 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, April 26 by Raymond James. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of MA in report on Monday, September 16 with “Overweight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $29100 target in Thursday, July 11 report. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 2 by UBS. Citigroup maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) rating on Wednesday, May 1. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $28800 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Wednesday, July 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dowling Yahnke Limited Liability Com accumulated 49,109 shares. Personal Cap Advsrs has 0.69% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). First Washington Corporation owns 150 shares. Westwood Mgmt Corporation Il holds 11.22% or 330,696 shares in its portfolio. National Pension Serv reported 961,047 shares. Hendershot Invests owns 30,963 shares. Kdi Capital Ptnrs Ltd, North Carolina-based fund reported 54,227 shares. Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust reported 614,369 shares. Conning Inc stated it has 0.13% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Bath Savings Tru invested in 116,681 shares. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp holds 262,758 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd Llc has invested 0.08% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). University Of Notre Dame Du Lac invested in 2.09% or 34,771 shares. Fifth Third Bank invested 1.19% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Hedeker Wealth Limited Liability reported 3,900 shares.