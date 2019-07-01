Trb Advisors LP Boosted Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Position; GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD ORDINA (GNZUF) SI Decreased By 11.94%

Trb Advisors Lp increased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 144% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Trb Advisors Lp acquired 3,600 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock rose 14.09%. The Trb Advisors Lp holds 6,100 shares with $10.86M value, up from 2,500 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $944.05B valuation. The stock increased 1.26% or $23.87 during the last trading session, reaching $1917.5. About 2.33M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/05/2018 – Schlage Smart Locks Gain New Amazon Alexa Voice Unlocking Skill; 09/05/2018 – FedEx, Alphabet and Uber Win Drone Sweepstakes Lost by Amazon; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says ‘trust’ will push the company ahead of Amazon and Google in cloud; 01/05/2018 – Amazon is planning new perks for Prime members, including 10 percent off of already discounted products at Whole Foods stores, sources told CNBC; 12/04/2018 – Trump, Having Denounced Amazon’s Shipping Deal, Orders Review of Postal Service; 02/04/2018 – As Race to Become Korea’s Amazon Heats Up, E-Mart Selling Bonds; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – COMPANIES INCLUDING AMAZON, INTEL AND AIRBUS VIE TO TAKE PART IN DRONE TESTS THAT U.S. WILL ANNOUNCE WEDNESDAY; 31/05/2018 – Amazon works its way deeper into customers’ lives; 16/05/2018 – NEW: The Berkshire Hathaway/Amazon/JPMorgan Chase health care joint venture is struggling to find a CEO; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.9 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent

GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD ORDINA (OTCMKTS:GNZUF) had a decrease of 11.94% in short interest. GNZUF’s SI was 8.07 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 11.94% from 9.16M shares previously. With 6,800 avg volume, 1187 days are for GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD ORDINA (OTCMKTS:GNZUF)’s short sellers to cover GNZUF’s short positions. The stock increased 3.30% or $0.035 during the last trading session, reaching $1.095. About 1,991 shares traded. Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF) has 0.00% since July 1, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

More recent Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “China EV market looks to recharge – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Chinese EV market profiled on 60 Minutes – Seeking Alpha” on February 24, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Geely Automobile Holdings: China’s Rising Star – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 28, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of vehicles and motorcycles, and parts and components; and provision of commercial and financial services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company has market cap of $15.12 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Vehicles and Related Operations, and Others. It has a 8.62 P/E ratio. It offers large to medium sized passenger vehicles, light and heavy trucks, construction vehicles, energy vehicles, and pickups; motorcycles comprising standard motorcycles, sport bikes, scooters, etc.; and auto-parts, including engines, gearboxes, car seats, HVAC systems, auto lamps, automation accessories, redirectors, shock absorbers, and accessories.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Delta Asset Ltd Com Tn reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Davis Selected Advisers invested in 5.94% or 678,132 shares. Barnett And stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Stockbridge Prns Ltd Liability Corp owns 128,205 shares for 8.4% of their portfolio. 651,661 are held by Lone Pine Ltd Llc. Clean Yield Grp has 0.08% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Benjamin F Edwards & Co has 5,108 shares. Consulate Inc reported 187 shares. Washington Bancshares stated it has 1,665 shares. Altimeter Cap Management LP holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 8,000 shares. 8,405 are held by Acg Wealth. Central stated it has 3.67% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bluestein R H And accumulated 53,249 shares. Deltec Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 5.07% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). David R Rahn & Assoc Inc holds 3,342 shares or 5.05% of its portfolio.

Among 13 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon.com had 21 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, March 18 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Friday, June 21. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by UBS. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by DA Davidson. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, January 23. The company was maintained on Monday, March 4 by Evercore. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Friday, February 1. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, March 15 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Tuesday, March 19.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Email API Platforms Gather Steam: VG, TWLO and AMZN in View – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon.com is Now Oversold (AMZN) – Nasdaq” published on June 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “AMZN Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level – Nasdaq” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Will Amazon (AMZN) be Rite-Aid’s (RAD) Bandage? – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “AMZN Likely to Take Ad Market by Storm: FB, GOOGL on Alert! – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 28, 2019.