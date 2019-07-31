Travis Perkins PLC (LON:TPK) Stock Rating Reiterated by Analysts at Shore Capital; Spark Energy (SPKE) Sentiment Is 0.92

Spark Energy (SPKE) investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.53, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 36 investment managers started new and increased positions, while 39 sold and trimmed stakes in Spark Energy. The investment managers in our database reported: 9.26 million shares, down from 9.69 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Spark Energy in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 25 Increased: 20 New Position: 16.

In a note issued to investors and clients by Shore Capital on Wednesday morning, Travis Perkins PLC (LON:TPK) stock “Sell” was maintained.

Among 4 analysts covering Travis Perkins PLC (LON:TPK), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Travis Perkins PLC has GBX 1700 highest and GBX 1225 lowest target. GBX 1549.75’s average target is 13.08% above currents GBX 1370.5 stock price. Travis Perkins PLC had 27 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, July 25 report. The company was upgraded on Friday, July 19 by RBC Capital Markets. The company was upgraded on Friday, February 8 by RBC Capital Markets. Peel Hunt maintained the shares of TPK in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Equal Weight” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Wednesday, April 24. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, April 2 by UBS. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by JP Morgan.

More news for Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “How Should Investors React To Travis Perkins plc’s (LON:TPK) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “Need To Know: Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” and published on June 25, 2019 is yet another important article.

The stock increased 3.55% or GBX 47 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 1370.5. About 472,072 shares traded. Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) has 0.00% since July 31, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Travis Perkins plc operates as a builderÂ’s merchant and home improvement product retailer in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of 3.46 billion GBP. The companyÂ’s General Merchanting division supplies building materials for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial constructions. It currently has negative earnings. It serves sole traders and national housebuilders under the Travis Perkins and Benchmarx brands.

Spark Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $384.71 million. It operates through two divisions, Retail Natural Gas and Retail Electricity. It has a 57.89 P/E ratio. The firm is involved in the retail distribution of natural gas and electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 18 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.79 million activity.

Crow Point Partners Llc holds 1.62% of its portfolio in Spark Energy, Inc. for 1.07 million shares. Bard Associates Inc owns 166,775 shares or 0.75% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Heartland Advisors Inc has 0.23% invested in the company for 354,650 shares. The New York-based Spark Investment Management Llc has invested 0.1% in the stock. Zebra Capital Management Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 14,864 shares.

The stock increased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11. About 58,704 shares traded. Spark Energy, Inc. (SPKE) has declined 6.32% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.75% the S&P500. Some Historical SPKE News: 08/03/2018 – SPARK ENERGY HIRES MORGAN STANLEY TO STUDY STRATEGIC OPTIONS; 25/04/2018 – Spark Energy to take initial bids, sources say [19:00 BST25 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 08/03/2018 – SPARK ENERGY INC – NGAGED MORGAN STANLEY AS FINANCIAL ADVISOR TO EVALUATE STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES; 14/05/2018 – Alliancebernstein LP Exits Position in Spark Energy; 08/03/2018 – Spark Energy: Board of Directors Has Engaged Morgan Stanley as a Fincl Advisor to Explore Strategic Alternatives; 23/04/2018 – Spark Energy, Inc. to Present First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on Thursday, May 10, 2018; 25/04/2018 – SPARK ENERGY IS SAID TO COLLECT INITIAL BIDS NEXT WK: DEALREP; 08/03/2018 – SPARK ENERGY INC – CONTINUE TO SIMPLIFY, STREAMLINE, AND OPTIMIZE ORGANIZATION; 08/03/2018 – SPARK ENERGY INC – EXPECTS FULL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA TO BE SIMILAR TO THAT OF 2017; 09/05/2018 – SPARK ENERGY INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $286.7 MLN VS $196.3 MLN