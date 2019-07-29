Travis Perkins PLC (LON:TPK) Hold Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt; Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Lifted Its Ballard Pwr Sys New (BLDP) Position

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp increased Ballard Pwr Sys Inc New (BLDP) stake by 288% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp acquired 180,000 shares as Ballard Pwr Sys Inc New (BLDP)’s stock rose 12.94%. The Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp holds 242,500 shares with $730,000 value, up from 62,500 last quarter. Ballard Pwr Sys Inc New now has $959.57M valuation. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.14. About 537,780 shares traded. Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) has risen 21.52% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.09% the S&P500. Some Historical BLDP News: 01/05/2018 – Ballard Power Systems 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 16/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ballard Power Systems Inc. Investors (BLDP); 02/04/2018 – Ballard Fuel Cell Modules Used in Successful Yanmar Boat Test to Support Development of Safety Guidelines in Japan; 07/03/2018 Seattle Minutes: Ballard Bridge Lane Closures March 7, and March 12-16; 24/04/2018 – David Ballard Joins Docupace Board of Directors; 16/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ballard Power Systems Inc. Investors; 15/03/2018 – Seattle Minutes: New Designated Bike Share Parking Areas Come to Ballard; 15/05/2018 – Astronics Ballard Technology’s webFB® Selected by Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA for Fleet Data Acquisition; 30/04/2018 – BALLARD & HYSTER-YALE SIGN SUPPLY PACT; 27/04/2018 – UQM Technologies Partners with Ballard Power Systems to Provide Contract Assembly and Operational Support Services for Fuel Cel

In a note revealed to investors and clients on Monday, 29 July, Peel Hunt restate their Hold rating on Travis Perkins PLC (LON:TPK)‘s stock.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp decreased Western Digital Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:WDC) stake by 40,000 shares to 20,000 valued at $961,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Intersect Ent Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) stake by 30,000 shares and now owns 65,000 shares. Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Ballard Power Systems has $4.5 highest and $3 lowest target. $3.75’s average target is -9.42% below currents $4.14 stock price. Ballard Power Systems had 4 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by FBR Capital. The rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright on Friday, March 8 with “Buy”.

Among 4 analysts covering Travis Perkins PLC (LON:TPK), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Travis Perkins PLC has GBX 1700 highest and GBX 1225 lowest target. GBX 1549.75’s average target is 15.61% above currents GBX 1340.5 stock price. Travis Perkins PLC had 25 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Wednesday, April 24 report. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, July 25 report. Peel Hunt maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, February 27 with “Equal Weight”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by JP Morgan. On Friday, July 19 the stock rating was upgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Outperform”. The stock of Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, April 2 by UBS. The rating was upgraded by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, February 8 to “Outperform”.

Travis Perkins plc operates as a builderÂ’s merchant and home improvement product retailer in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of 3.38 billion GBP. The companyÂ’s General Merchanting division supplies building materials for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial constructions. It currently has negative earnings. It serves sole traders and national housebuilders under the Travis Perkins and Benchmarx brands.