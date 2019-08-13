Travelzoo (TZOO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Both Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) and Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) compete on a level playing field in the Internet Information Providers industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Travelzoo 15 1.22 N/A 0.43 29.19 Match Group Inc. 64 12.46 N/A 1.71 43.93

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Match Group Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Travelzoo. The company with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Travelzoo’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Match Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Travelzoo and Match Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Travelzoo 0.00% 30% 9.7% Match Group Inc. 0.00% 136.2% 22.8%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.01 beta indicates that Travelzoo is 1.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Match Group Inc. on the other hand, has 0.28 beta which makes it 72.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Travelzoo is 1.1 while its Current Ratio is 1.1. Meanwhile, Match Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than .

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Travelzoo and Match Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Travelzoo 0 0 0 0.00 Match Group Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

On the other hand, Match Group Inc.’s potential downside is -6.52% and its consensus target price is $77.25.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 36.1% of Travelzoo shares and 90.2% of Match Group Inc. shares. About 2.2% of Travelzoo’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 23.6% of Match Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Travelzoo -10.01% -15.91% -21.86% 2.03% -1.33% 27.98% Match Group Inc. -3.51% 9.26% 24.57% 43.52% 124.54% 76.03%

For the past year Travelzoo was less bullish than Match Group Inc.

Summary

On 11 of the 10 factors Match Group Inc. beats Travelzoo.

Travelzoo Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. The companyÂ’s publications and products include Travelzoo Websites, such as travelzoo.com, travelzoo.ca, travelzoo.co.uk, travelzoo.de, travelzoo.es, travelzoo.fr, cn.travelzoo.com, travelzoo.co.jp, travelzoo.com.au, travelzoo.com.hk, travelzoo.com.tw, and others; Travelzoo iPhone and Android applications; Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and Newsflash, e-mail alert services. It also operates SuperSearch, a pay-per-click travel search tool; the Travelzoo Network, a network of third-party Websites that list travel deals published by the company; Fly.com, a travel search engine that enables users to find the prices on flights from various airlines and online travel agencies; and Local Deals and Getaway services, which allow its subscribers to purchase vouchers for deals from local businesses, including spas, hotels, and restaurants through the Travelzoo Website. The company serves airlines, hotels, cruise lines, vacations packagers, tour operators, destinations, car rental companies, travel agents, theater and performing arts groups, restaurants, spas, and activity companies. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Match Group, Inc. provides dating products. The company operates in two segments, Dating and Non-dating. It operates a portfolio of approximately 45 brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Twoo, OurTime, BlackPeopleMeet, and LoveScout24. The company offers its dating products through its Websites and applications in 42 languages approximately in 190 countries. It also provides various test preparation, academic tutoring, and college counseling services. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Match Group, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of IAC/InterActiveCorp.