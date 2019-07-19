Travelzoo (TZOO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) and Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) are two firms in the Internet Information Providers that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Travelzoo 15 1.56 N/A 0.43 47.98 Akamai Technologies Inc. 73 4.98 N/A 2.13 35.95

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Akamai Technologies Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Travelzoo. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Travelzoo’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Akamai Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Travelzoo and Akamai Technologies Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Travelzoo 0.00% 23.8% 8.5% Akamai Technologies Inc. 0.00% 10.8% 6.5%

Risk and Volatility

Travelzoo has a 1.18 beta, while its volatility is 18.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Akamai Technologies Inc.’s 0.62 beta is the reason why it is 38.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.2 and 1.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Travelzoo. Its rival Akamai Technologies Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. Akamai Technologies Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Travelzoo.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Travelzoo and Akamai Technologies Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Travelzoo 0 0 0 0.00 Akamai Technologies Inc. 1 2 3 2.50

Competitively Akamai Technologies Inc. has an average target price of $76, with potential downside of -8.98%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Travelzoo and Akamai Technologies Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 32% and 91.3%. About 0.1% of Travelzoo’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of Akamai Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Travelzoo 4.55% 45.74% 20.37% 127% 40.68% 110.38% Akamai Technologies Inc. -0.45% -0.04% 8.88% 8.01% -0.09% 25.44%

For the past year Travelzoo’s stock price has bigger growth than Akamai Technologies Inc.

Summary

Akamai Technologies Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Travelzoo.

Travelzoo Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. The companyÂ’s publications and products include Travelzoo Websites, such as travelzoo.com, travelzoo.ca, travelzoo.co.uk, travelzoo.de, travelzoo.es, travelzoo.fr, cn.travelzoo.com, travelzoo.co.jp, travelzoo.com.au, travelzoo.com.hk, travelzoo.com.tw, and others; Travelzoo iPhone and Android applications; Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and Newsflash, e-mail alert services. It also operates SuperSearch, a pay-per-click travel search tool; the Travelzoo Network, a network of third-party Websites that list travel deals published by the company; Fly.com, a travel search engine that enables users to find the prices on flights from various airlines and online travel agencies; and Local Deals and Getaway services, which allow its subscribers to purchase vouchers for deals from local businesses, including spas, hotels, and restaurants through the Travelzoo Website. The company serves airlines, hotels, cruise lines, vacations packagers, tour operators, destinations, car rental companies, travel agents, theater and performing arts groups, restaurants, spas, and activity companies. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Akamai Technologies, Inc. provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers Web and mobile performance solutions, such as Ion, a situational performance solution that consists of an integrated suite of Web delivery, acceleration, and optimization technologies; Dynamic Site Accelerator that helps in consistent Website performance; IP Application Accelerator to enable enterprises to deliver Internet Protocol-based applications; Global Traffic Management, a fault-tolerant solution; Image Manager that automatically optimizes online images; and Cloudlets, which provides self-serviceable controls and capabilities. It also provides cloud security solutions, including Kona Site Defender, Bot Manager, Fast Domain Name System, Prolexic Routed, and Client Reputation; enterprise solutions comprising Enterprise Application Access and Akamai Cloud Connect. In addition, the company offers media delivery solutions, such as adaptive delivery solutions, download delivery solutions, media delivery acceleration solutions, media services, media analytics, and NetStorage, a cloud storage solution. Further, it provides network operator solutions, including Aura Licensed CDN suite of solutions, Aura Managed CDN solutions, and Intelligent DNS Solutions; and professional services and solutions. It sells its solutions through direct sales and service organization; and through active channel partners. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.