Travelzoo (TZOO) Stake Maintained by Osmium Partners Llc; Centre Asset Management Holds Stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Osmium Partners Llc increased its stake in Travelzoo (TZOO) by 779.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osmium Partners Llc bought 584,574 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.86% . The hedge fund held 659,574 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.18 million, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osmium Partners Llc who had been investing in Travelzoo for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.35M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.42% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $10.17. About 11,763 shares traded. Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) has declined 1.33% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.33% the S&P500. Some Historical TZOO News: 25/04/2018 – Travelzoo 1Q EPS 20c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Travelzoo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TZOO); 05/03/2018 Travelzoo Announces Share Repurchase Program; 25/04/2018 – Travelzoo 1Q Rev $30.9M; 03/05/2018 – Travelzoo Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Travelzoo and ITB Survey: 90% of Travellers are Not Yet Ready for the Future of Travel; 16/03/2018 – Travelzoo to Broadcast St. Patrick’s Day Parade from Ireland on Facebook Live; 16/04/2018 – Ellie Hirschhorn Joins Travelzoo as General Manager, U.S; 19/03/2018 – Travelzoo Survey: 2018 to See Africa Boom among Avid Chinese Travelers

Centre Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 13.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centre Asset Management Llc bought 20,740 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 173,200 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.20 million, up from 152,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $216.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $49.17. About 6.24 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 09/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: Settlement Amount Was Fully Accrued as of March 31; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO – FINAL FINANCIAL RESULTS AND OTHER DISCLOSURES WILL BE REPORTED IN QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31; 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO REACHES PACT IN PRINCIPLE TO RESOLVE CONSOLIDATED S; 12/04/2018 – AptarGroup at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 10/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO SEES `VERY HEALTHY CUSHION’ VS. ASSET CAP: BLINDE; 09/04/2018 – CFPB IS SAID SEEKING RECORD FINE AGAINST WELLS FARGO: RTRS; 29/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Closed-End Funds Declare Monthly Distributions; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo 1Q Net $5.94B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Epoch Inv Prtnrs accumulated 1.87M shares. Punch Assocs Inv Mngmt has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Sprucegrove Inv Management owns 559,360 shares or 1.67% of their US portfolio. Eagle Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 106,405 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp has 52,726 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Tradewinds Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2,641 shares stake. Pure Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0.06% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Lincluden owns 132,951 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. Bruni J V And holds 7,916 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Management Lc reported 473,062 shares. Cadence Bancorporation Na accumulated 17,665 shares. Hanson Mcclain stated it has 0.04% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Security State Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia invested in 5,475 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Triangle Wealth Mngmt holds 1.12% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 46,251 shares. Nichols Pratt Advisers Llp Ma holds 0.11% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 28,534 shares.

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Iron City to redevelop former Wells Fargo branch for new event space – Birmingham Business Journal” on September 17, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Wells Fargo Donates $300000 to Greater Orlando for Revitalization Efforts – Business Wire” published on September 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bank of America Stock Benefits From Share Buyback Program – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Federal regulators reveal investigation of Bank of America for possible unauthorized accounts – Charlotte Business Journal” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “T. Rowe Price Equity Income Fund Semi-Annual Letter 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

More notable recent Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Travelzoo Inc (TZOO) CEO Holger Bartel on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on April 25, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Travelzoo Celebrates the Successful Debut of its Global Sustainability Campaign – PRNewswire” published on February 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 25% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Travelzoo Celebrates Pride Month by Campaigning for Equal Rights for All Travelers – PRNewswire” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Why Travelzoo Stock Rose 3x, Then Dropped 50% – Forbes” with publication date: August 01, 2019.