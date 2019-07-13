Travelzoo (TZOO) Reaches $14.04 After 3.00% Down Move; Allianzgi NFJ Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NFJ)’s Sentiment Is 0.88

The stock of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.57% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $14.04. About 62,605 shares traded. Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) has risen 40.68% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.25% the S&P500. Some Historical TZOO News: 05/03/2018 Travelzoo Announces Share Repurchase Program; 16/03/2018 – Travelzoo to Broadcast St. Patrick’s Day Parade from Ireland on Facebook Live; 25/04/2018 – Travelzoo 1Q EPS 20c; 25/04/2018 – Travelzoo 1Q Rev $30.9M; 16/04/2018 – Ellie Hirschhorn Joins Travelzoo as General Manager, U.S; 07/03/2018 – Travelzoo and ITB Survey: 90% of Travellers are Not Yet Ready for the Future of Travel; 19/03/2018 – Travelzoo Survey: 2018 to See Africa Boom among Avid Chinese Travelers; 20/04/2018 – DJ Travelzoo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TZOO); 03/05/2018 – Travelzoo Forms Golden Cross: TechnicalsThe move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $166.59M company. It was reported on Jul, 13 by Barchart.com. We have $13.62 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:TZOO worth $5.00M less.

Allianzgi NFJ Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NFJ) investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.42, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 28 active investment managers increased and started new positions, while 32 trimmed and sold equity positions in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund. The active investment managers in our database reported: 23.29 million shares, down from 23.73 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Allianzgi NFJ Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 21 Increased: 24 New Position: 4.

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc holds 0.96% of its portfolio in AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund for 1.21 million shares. Shaker Financial Services Llc owns 147,612 shares or 0.9% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Arete Wealth Advisors Llc has 0.8% invested in the company for 318,716 shares. The Virginia-based 1607 Capital Partners Llc has invested 0.63% in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc., a Colorado-based fund reported 1.15 million shares.

AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The company has market cap of $1.19 billion. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. It currently has negative earnings. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC.

It closed at $12.55 lastly. It is down 6.40% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.83% the S&P500.

Travelzoo Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. The company has market cap of $166.59 million. The companyÂ’s publications and products include Travelzoo Websites, such as travelzoo.com, travelzoo.ca, travelzoo.co.uk, travelzoo.de, travelzoo.es, travelzoo.fr, cn.travelzoo.com, travelzoo.co.jp, travelzoo.com.au, travelzoo.com.hk, travelzoo.com.tw, and others; Travelzoo iPhone and Android applications; Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and Newsflash, e-mail alert services. It has a 32.88 P/E ratio. It also operates SuperSearch, a pay-per-click travel search tool; the Travelzoo Network, a network of third-party Websites that list travel deals published by the company; Fly.com, a travel search engine that enables users to find the prices on flights from various airlines and online travel agencies; and Local Deals and Getaway services, which allow its subscribers to purchase vouchers for deals from local businesses, including spas, hotels, and restaurants through the Travelzoo Website.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 5 selling transactions for $5.13 million activity. AZZURRO CAPITAL INC had sold 60,591 shares worth $1.15M. Smart Christian Alexander bought $78,047 worth of stock or 6,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.62 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold Travelzoo shares while 14 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 4.05 million shares or 10.04% more from 3.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley accumulated 4,590 shares. Amer Intl Grp Incorporated Inc holds 0% or 2,969 shares in its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement System owns 0% invested in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) for 198,400 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn invested 0% of its portfolio in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). Strs Ohio holds 42,000 shares. State Street Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) for 64,870 shares. 14,569 were accumulated by Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Company. Bancshares Of New York Mellon Corp holds 23,190 shares. United Kingdom-based Legal And General Group Inc Public Ltd Company has invested 0% in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership invested 0% in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 986 shares. Comml Bank Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 14,124 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd stated it has 74,392 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership has 0% invested in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO).