Travelzoo (TZOO) Reaches $13.14 After 3.00% Up Move; Northeast Financial Consultants Has Decreased Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holding

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc decreased Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) stake by 59.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc sold 17,624 shares as Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO)’s stock rose 10.40%. The Northeast Financial Consultants Inc holds 11,798 shares with $637,000 value, down from 29,422 last quarter. Cisco Sys Inc now has $242.18B valuation. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $56.58. About 10.11M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 24/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins speaks at VivaTech 2018 amid heightened cybersecurity concerns; 24/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Longtime Cisco leader to exit as customer service group restructures; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Looks to Show Revenue Growth Wasn’t a Blip — Earnings Preview; 02/05/2018 – AppDynamics Customer Carhartt Honored by CIO as a 2018 CIO 100 Award Winner; 25/04/2018 – Techedge picks Banca Imi, Intermonte and NCTM for STAR IPO; 17/04/2018 – China Unicom Teams with Cisco to Enable Cloud + Network Synergy with Segment Routing; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Maria Martinez Exec VP, Chief Customer Experience Officer; 19/03/2018 – CED Magazine: Verizon Tests Cisco Open-Source Networking Technology; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA: ITC ALJ SUPPORTS SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES ON CISCO PATENT; 13/03/2018 – Cisco Meraki Takes its Bug Bounty Program Public with Bugcrowd

The stock of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 5.88% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $13.14. About 73,223 shares traded. Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) has risen 40.68% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.25% the S&P500. Some Historical TZOO News: 19/03/2018 – Travelzoo Survey: 2018 to See Africa Boom among Avid Chinese Travelers; 25/04/2018 – Travelzoo 1Q Rev $30.9M; 16/03/2018 – Travelzoo to Broadcast St. Patrick’s Day Parade from Ireland on Facebook Live; 25/04/2018 – Travelzoo 1Q EPS 20c; 05/03/2018 Travelzoo Announces Share Repurchase Program; 20/04/2018 – DJ Travelzoo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TZOO); 07/03/2018 – Travelzoo and ITB Survey: 90% of Travellers are Not Yet Ready for the Future of Travel; 03/05/2018 – Travelzoo Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Ellie Hirschhorn Joins Travelzoo as General Manager, U.SThe move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $155.91 million company. It was reported on Jul, 26 by Barchart.com. We have $13.53 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:TZOO worth $4.68 million more.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity. The insider BUSH WESLEY G bought 10,000 shares worth $557,404.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 18.86 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Among 12 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Cisco Systems had 16 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, February 14. As per Thursday, June 20, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. On Tuesday, February 12 the stock rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal-Weight”. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, February 14. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 14 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, April 16 by Goldman Sachs. Cowen & Co maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy” rating. Credit Suisse maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) rating on Thursday, February 14. Credit Suisse has “Neutral” rating and $47 target. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Thursday, February 14 with “Outperform” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased Vanguard Group (VIG) stake by 18,191 shares to 146,287 valued at $16.04 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Tr (IJR) stake by 10,697 shares and now owns 45,665 shares. Mplx Lp (Prn) (NYSE:MPLX) was raised too.

Travelzoo Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. The company has market cap of $155.91 million. The companyÂ’s publications and products include Travelzoo Websites, such as travelzoo.com, travelzoo.ca, travelzoo.co.uk, travelzoo.de, travelzoo.es, travelzoo.fr, cn.travelzoo.com, travelzoo.co.jp, travelzoo.com.au, travelzoo.com.hk, travelzoo.com.tw, and others; Travelzoo iPhone and Android applications; Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and Newsflash, e-mail alert services. It has a 30.77 P/E ratio. It also operates SuperSearch, a pay-per-click travel search tool; the Travelzoo Network, a network of third-party Websites that list travel deals published by the company; Fly.com, a travel search engine that enables users to find the prices on flights from various airlines and online travel agencies; and Local Deals and Getaway services, which allow its subscribers to purchase vouchers for deals from local businesses, including spas, hotels, and restaurants through the Travelzoo Website.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.62 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold Travelzoo shares while 14 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 4.05 million shares or 10.04% more from 3.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 5 insider sales for $5.13 million activity. The insider AZZURRO CAPITAL INC sold $492,151. Another trade for 6,000 shares valued at $78,047 was bought by Smart Christian Alexander.