Travelzoo (TZOO) Reaches $13.10 After 9.00% Up Move; SS&C Technologies Has 1.66 Sentiment

SS&C Technologies Inc (SSNC) investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 203 investment managers started new or increased equity positions, while 122 sold and trimmed positions in SS&C Technologies Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 200.97 million shares, up from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding SS&C Technologies Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 8 to 15 for an increase of 7. Sold All: 30 Reduced: 92 Increased: 123 New Position: 80.

The stock of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 5.56% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $13.1. About 83,814 shares traded. Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) has risen 40.68% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.25% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.62 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold Travelzoo shares while 14 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 4.05 million shares or 10.04% more from 3.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 72,401 were reported by Charles Schwab Mngmt. National Bank Of America De invested in 0% or 14,124 shares. Legal General Pcl holds 718 shares. 25,708 are held by Connor Clark & Lunn Mngmt. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). Mackay Shields Limited Co accumulated 74,392 shares. Moreover, Sei has 0% invested in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) for 457,612 shares. Moreover, American Gru has 0% invested in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) for 2,969 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 0% in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). Barclays Public Ltd Com has 51,545 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo And Com Mn, California-based fund reported 2,796 shares. Twin Tree Limited Partnership invested in 579 shares. 36,429 were accumulated by Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Jpmorgan Chase Co owns 1,643 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Travelzoo Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. The company has market cap of $155.44 million. The companyÂ’s publications and products include Travelzoo Websites, such as travelzoo.com, travelzoo.ca, travelzoo.co.uk, travelzoo.de, travelzoo.es, travelzoo.fr, cn.travelzoo.com, travelzoo.co.jp, travelzoo.com.au, travelzoo.com.hk, travelzoo.com.tw, and others; Travelzoo iPhone and Android applications; Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and Newsflash, e-mail alert services. It has a 26.84 P/E ratio. It also operates SuperSearch, a pay-per-click travel search tool; the Travelzoo Network, a network of third-party Websites that list travel deals published by the company; Fly.com, a travel search engine that enables users to find the prices on flights from various airlines and online travel agencies; and Local Deals and Getaway services, which allow its subscribers to purchase vouchers for deals from local businesses, including spas, hotels, and restaurants through the Travelzoo Website.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 5 insider sales for $5.13 million activity. $1.09 million worth of stock was sold by AZZURRO CAPITAL INC on Tuesday, May 14. $78,047 worth of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) was bought by Smart Christian Alexander on Monday, March 11.

Analysts await SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.85 EPS, up 63.46% or $0.33 from last year’s $0.52 per share. SSNC’s profit will be $215.05M for 17.79 P/E if the $0.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

The stock increased 2.44% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $60.49. About 1.44 million shares traded or 4.07% up from the average. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC) has risen 21.25% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.82% the S&P500.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. holds 8.59% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. for 1.75 million shares. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp owns 3.00 million shares or 8.11% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Banbury Partners Llc has 7.02% invested in the company for 381,174 shares. The New York-based Incline Global Management Llc has invested 5.89% in the stock. Valinor Management L.P., a New York-based fund reported 1.48 million shares.