Travelzoo (TZOO) and Synacor Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNC) Comparison side by side

As Internet Information Providers businesses, Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) and Synacor Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Travelzoo 15 1.40 N/A 0.43 29.19 Synacor Inc. 2 0.37 N/A -0.19 0.00

Demonstrates Travelzoo and Synacor Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) and Synacor Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNC)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Travelzoo 0.00% 30% 9.7% Synacor Inc. 0.00% -14.5% -8.2%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.01 beta indicates that Travelzoo is 1.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Synacor Inc.’s 94.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.06 beta.

Liquidity

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Travelzoo and Synacor Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Travelzoo 0 0 0 0.00 Synacor Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Synacor Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $1.93 average price target and a 33.10% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 36.1% of Travelzoo shares are held by institutional investors while 44.1% of Synacor Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.2% of Travelzoo’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Synacor Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Travelzoo -10.01% -15.91% -21.86% 2.03% -1.33% 27.98% Synacor Inc. -2.67% -3.31% -1.35% -20.22% -18.89% -1.35%

For the past year Travelzoo had bullish trend while Synacor Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Travelzoo beats Synacor Inc.

Travelzoo Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. The companyÂ’s publications and products include Travelzoo Websites, such as travelzoo.com, travelzoo.ca, travelzoo.co.uk, travelzoo.de, travelzoo.es, travelzoo.fr, cn.travelzoo.com, travelzoo.co.jp, travelzoo.com.au, travelzoo.com.hk, travelzoo.com.tw, and others; Travelzoo iPhone and Android applications; Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and Newsflash, e-mail alert services. It also operates SuperSearch, a pay-per-click travel search tool; the Travelzoo Network, a network of third-party Websites that list travel deals published by the company; Fly.com, a travel search engine that enables users to find the prices on flights from various airlines and online travel agencies; and Local Deals and Getaway services, which allow its subscribers to purchase vouchers for deals from local businesses, including spas, hotels, and restaurants through the Travelzoo Website. The company serves airlines, hotels, cruise lines, vacations packagers, tour operators, destinations, car rental companies, travel agents, theater and performing arts groups, restaurants, spas, and activity companies. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Synacor, Inc. operates as a technology development, multiplatform services, and revenue partner for video, Internet, and communications providers; and device manufacturers, governments, and enterprises. It enables its customers to provide their consumers engaging, multiscreen experiences with products that require scale, and actionable data and implementation. The company, through its managed portals and advertising solutions, enables its customers to earn revenue by monetizing media among their consumers. It also offers recurring and fee-based revenue solutions, including End-to-End Advanced Video Services that enable customers to provide their consumers with TV everywhere and multiscreen over the top services; Cloud ID Authentication that offers home-based auto-authentication and social login, which enhances the consumer experience by reducing login failures; Search & Discovery Metadata Platform, which helps consumers find their desired content; and Email/Collaboration Services that include white-label hosting, security, and migration. The company was formerly known as CKMP, Inc. and changed its name to Synacor, Inc. in July 2001. Synacor, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.