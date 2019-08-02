Travelzoo (TZOO) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) and its competitors on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Internet Information Providers companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.1% of Travelzoo’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.37% of all Internet Information Providers’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Travelzoo shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.14% of all Internet Information Providers companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Travelzoo and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Travelzoo 0.00% 30.00% 9.70% Industry Average 13.79% 25.27% 11.61%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Travelzoo and its peers’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Travelzoo N/A 15 29.19 Industry Average 1.23B 8.90B 33.95

Travelzoo has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Travelzoo and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Travelzoo 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.77 2.89 2.63

The potential upside of the rivals is 64.50%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Travelzoo and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Travelzoo -10.01% -15.91% -21.86% 2.03% -1.33% 27.98% Industry Average 5.00% 9.13% 23.05% 27.49% 40.39% 39.68%

For the past year Travelzoo has weaker performance than Travelzoo’s competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Travelzoo are 1.1 and 1.1. Competitively, Travelzoo’s competitors have 2.35 and 2.28 for Current and Quick Ratio. Travelzoo’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Travelzoo.

Risk & Volatility

Travelzoo has a beta of 1.01 and its 1.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Travelzoo’s rivals have beta of 1.38 which is 38.33% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Summary

Travelzoo’s competitors show that they’re better in 6 of the 5 factors compared to the company itself.

Travelzoo Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. The companyÂ’s publications and products include Travelzoo Websites, such as travelzoo.com, travelzoo.ca, travelzoo.co.uk, travelzoo.de, travelzoo.es, travelzoo.fr, cn.travelzoo.com, travelzoo.co.jp, travelzoo.com.au, travelzoo.com.hk, travelzoo.com.tw, and others; Travelzoo iPhone and Android applications; Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and Newsflash, e-mail alert services. It also operates SuperSearch, a pay-per-click travel search tool; the Travelzoo Network, a network of third-party Websites that list travel deals published by the company; Fly.com, a travel search engine that enables users to find the prices on flights from various airlines and online travel agencies; and Local Deals and Getaway services, which allow its subscribers to purchase vouchers for deals from local businesses, including spas, hotels, and restaurants through the Travelzoo Website. The company serves airlines, hotels, cruise lines, vacations packagers, tour operators, destinations, car rental companies, travel agents, theater and performing arts groups, restaurants, spas, and activity companies. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New York, New York.