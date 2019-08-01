Travelzoo (Call) (TZOO) Shares Declined While Osmium Partners Has Decreased Its Position by $6.02 Million; Trinity Inds (TRN) Share Price Declined While Water Island Capital Cut Stake

Osmium Partners Llc decreased its stake in Travelzoo (Call) (TZOO) by 86.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osmium Partners Llc sold 462,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.86% . The hedge fund held 75,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01M, down from 537,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osmium Partners Llc who had been investing in Travelzoo (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $153.18 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.62% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $12.91. About 16,862 shares traded. Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) has declined 1.33% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.33% the S&P500. Some Historical TZOO News: 07/03/2018 – Travelzoo and ITB Survey: 90% of Travellers are Not Yet Ready for the Future of Travel; 25/04/2018 – Travelzoo 1Q EPS 20c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Travelzoo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TZOO); 16/03/2018 – Travelzoo to Broadcast St. Patrick’s Day Parade from Ireland on Facebook Live; 25/04/2018 – Travelzoo 1Q Rev $30.9M; 03/05/2018 – Travelzoo Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Travelzoo Survey: 2018 to See Africa Boom among Avid Chinese Travelers; 16/04/2018 – Ellie Hirschhorn Joins Travelzoo as General Manager, U.S; 05/03/2018 Travelzoo Announces Share Repurchase Program

Water Island Capital Llc decreased its stake in Trinity Inds Inc (TRN) by 40.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc sold 73,578 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.47% . The hedge fund held 107,189 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33M, down from 180,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Trinity Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.57B market cap company. The stock increased 2.32% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $20.06. About 1.02 million shares traded. Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) has declined 27.17% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.17% the S&P500. Some Historical TRN News: 23/04/2018 – BRITISH MEDIA MINISTER SAYS MINDED TO ISSUE A PUBLIC INTERVENTION NOTICE ON TRINITY MIRROR’S TNI.L ACQUISITION OF NORTHERN & SHELL ASSETS; 28/04/2018 – First Coast News: Source: Trinity Christian grad Jeff Holland to sign with Denver Broncos; 23/03/2018 – VENANPRI GROUP: AGRISOLUTIONS BUYS TRINITY; 01/05/2018 – U.K. Government Refers Trinity Mirror-Northern Shell Deal to Regulators; 10/04/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Date for Earnings Release; 16/04/2018 – Trinity Industries Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – TRINITY INDUSTRIES INC – WILL MAINTAIN OWNERSHIP AND STATUS QUO OF HIGHWAY PRODUCTS BUSINESS; 25/04/2018 – Trinity Industries 1Q Net $40.2M; 20/05/2018 – A Trinity of Opinions on the Met’s `Heavenly Bodies’; 09/05/2018 – Hilton Grand Vacations Buying Rooms From Joint Venture That Includes Trinity Real Estate Investments

Osmium Partners Llc, which manages about $158.11 million and $118.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Franklin Covey Co (NYSE:FC) by 178,350 shares to 516,750 shares, valued at $13.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST) by 1.55M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.60 million shares, and has risen its stake in Tucows Inc (NASDAQ:TCX).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 6 sales for $5.17 million activity. 6,000 shares were bought by Smart Christian Alexander, worth $78,047 on Monday, March 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.62 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold TZOO shares while 14 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 4.05 million shares or 10.04% more from 3.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 0% or 2,588 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs holds 416 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Invesco Limited accumulated 13,400 shares or 0% of the stock. D E Shaw And holds 0% of its portfolio in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) for 10,324 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt reported 74,200 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0% or 7,333 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). Wells Fargo & Mn has 0% invested in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) for 2,796 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board stated it has 0% in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). Northern holds 98,488 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Limited accumulated 0% or 25,708 shares. Moreover, Osmium Prns Ltd Company has 6.36% invested in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). American Group Inc owns 0% invested in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) for 2,969 shares. Citigroup Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO).

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48 billion and $1.66 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Navigators Group Inc (NASDAQ:NAVG) by 598,965 shares to 1.13M shares, valued at $79.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 3,207 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,131 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold TRN shares while 112 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 110.07 million shares or 6.79% less from 118.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 15,730 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Water Island Capital Lc stated it has 0.14% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). New England Research Mngmt, Illinois-based fund reported 24,350 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.03% or 90,539 shares. D E Shaw And invested in 982,362 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Quantbot Technology Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 4,224 shares in its portfolio. Lsv Asset Management has 0.02% invested in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). North Star Invest Mngmt Corporation holds 0.15% or 58,000 shares in its portfolio. Wexford Cap Lp holds 1.31% or 731,433 shares in its portfolio. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mngmt Llc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Shufro Rose & Limited Liability Company holds 19,900 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Guardian Inv Mngmt invested 0.35% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Strs Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 15,117 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.01% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN).

Analysts await Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, down 10.26% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.39 per share. TRN’s profit will be $44.75 million for 14.33 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Trinity Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.69% EPS growth.