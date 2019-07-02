Travelzoo (Call) (TZOO) Shareholder Osmium Partners Has Trimmed Position by $6.02 Million as Share Price Rose; Union Pacific (UNP) Shareholder Dodge & Cox Lowered Position by $12.81 Million as Stock Price Rose

Osmium Partners Llc decreased its stake in Travelzoo (Call) (TZOO) by 86.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osmium Partners Llc sold 462,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 75,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01 million, down from 537,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osmium Partners Llc who had been investing in Travelzoo (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $176.08 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $14.84. About 39,337 shares traded. Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) has risen 40.68% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.25% the S&P500. Some Historical TZOO News: 25/04/2018 – Travelzoo 1Q EPS 20c; 07/03/2018 – Travelzoo and ITB Survey: 90% of Travellers are Not Yet Ready for the Future of Travel; 05/03/2018 Travelzoo Announces Share Repurchase Program; 19/03/2018 – Travelzoo Survey: 2018 to See Africa Boom among Avid Chinese Travelers; 16/04/2018 – Ellie Hirschhorn Joins Travelzoo as General Manager, U.S; 20/04/2018 – DJ Travelzoo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TZOO); 25/04/2018 – Travelzoo 1Q Rev $30.9M; 03/05/2018 – Travelzoo Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – Travelzoo to Broadcast St. Patrick’s Day Parade from Ireland on Facebook Live

Dodge & Cox decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 1.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dodge & Cox sold 76,726 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.17 million shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $696.80 million, down from 4.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dodge & Cox who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $171. About 1.62M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES `STEADY IMPROVEMENTS’ TO NETWORK CONGESTION; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO MISS 2019 TARGET OF 60% OPERATING RATIO; 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Exits McKesson, Cuts Union Pacific; 09/05/2018 – Forsta AP-Fonden Adds Union Pacific, Exits Enbridge Inc: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Net $1.3B; 28/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/28/2018 05:05 PM; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific profit rises 22.2 pct; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific: Well Positioned to Benefit From Another Year of Positive Volume Growth, Solid Core Pricing Gains; 02/04/2018 – Union Pacific Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES COAL HEADWINDS ON LOW NATURAL GAS PRICES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.62 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold TZOO shares while 14 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 4.05 million shares or 10.04% more from 3.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Lc accumulated 74,392 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Blackrock owns 0% invested in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) for 455,526 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.01% in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). 25,708 were accumulated by Connor Clark Lunn Inv Mngmt Ltd. Shell Asset Management holds 18,155 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Invesco, a Georgia-based fund reported 13,400 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 6,200 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has invested 0% in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). 457,612 are owned by Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp. Sei Company holds 26,711 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Osmium Prns Ltd Llc holds 6.36% or 561,855 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc holds 2,588 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc stated it has 0% in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). Group One Trading Ltd Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). Ajo Ltd Partnership has 207,095 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 5 sales for $5.13 million activity. $78,047 worth of stock was bought by Smart Christian Alexander on Monday, March 11.

Osmium Partners Llc, which manages about $158.11M and $118.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tucows Inc (NASDAQ:TCX) by 150,278 shares to 160,278 shares, valued at $13.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rosetta Stone Inc (Call) (NYSE:RST) by 191,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 245,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3.78 million are held by First Eagle Invest Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Prudential reported 746,780 shares stake. Coastline Tru Comm invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Hamilton Point Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.4% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Liability has 0.13% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 2,325 shares. Pathstone Family Office Llc stated it has 425 shares. The Illinois-based Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc has invested 0% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). The New York-based Neville Rodie & Shaw has invested 1.19% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Jane Street Gru Ltd Liability Co owns 231,948 shares. Telos Capital Mngmt Inc stated it has 14,787 shares or 0.77% of all its holdings. Fil reported 0% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Amalgamated Comml Bank reported 0.44% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Ci Investments has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Associated Banc holds 0.73% or 76,123 shares in its portfolio. Eagle Asset Inc holds 273,073 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $2.25 EPS, up 13.64% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.98 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.59B for 19.00 P/E if the $2.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.58% EPS growth.

Dodge & Cox, which manages about $121.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 3.57 million shares to 19.51 million shares, valued at $3.54 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Capital One Financial Corp (NYSE:COF) by 3.38 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 41.11M shares, and has risen its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corp (NYSE:APC).