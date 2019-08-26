Travelzoo (Call) (TZOO) Holder Osmium Partners Trimmed Its Stake as Stock Price Declined; Violich Capital Management Position in Oracle (ORCL) Has Decreased as Stock Rose

Osmium Partners Llc decreased its stake in Travelzoo (Call) (TZOO) by 86.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osmium Partners Llc sold 462,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.86% . The hedge fund held 75,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01M, down from 537,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osmium Partners Llc who had been investing in Travelzoo (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.16M market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $11.56. About 45,320 shares traded. Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) has declined 1.33% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.33% the S&P500. Some Historical TZOO News: 16/04/2018 – Ellie Hirschhorn Joins Travelzoo as General Manager, U.S; 03/05/2018 – Travelzoo Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Travelzoo 1Q EPS 20c; 05/03/2018 Travelzoo Announces Share Repurchase Program; 16/03/2018 – Travelzoo to Broadcast St. Patrick’s Day Parade from Ireland on Facebook Live; 19/03/2018 – Travelzoo Survey: 2018 to See Africa Boom among Avid Chinese Travelers; 20/04/2018 – DJ Travelzoo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TZOO); 25/04/2018 – Travelzoo 1Q Rev $30.9M; 07/03/2018 – Travelzoo and ITB Survey: 90% of Travellers are Not Yet Ready for the Future of Travel

Violich Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 9.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Violich Capital Management Inc sold 24,567 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 233,952 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.57 million, down from 258,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $173.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $52.13. About 8.22M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 10/04/2018 – Seventy-Seven Percent Of Consumers Feel Inefficient Customer Service Experiences Detract From Their Quality of Life; 11/04/2018 – Customer Experience Professionals Embrace Innovation with Oracle; 28/03/2018 – MioTech Cofounders Named in Forbes 30 under 30 Asia List 2018; 15/05/2018 – Australia probes claim Google harvests data, consumers pay; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Hardware Systems Rev $994M; 30/04/2018 – Oracle Buys Vocado; 20/04/2018 – DJ Oracle Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ORCL); 10/04/2018 – New Oracle Health Sciences mHealth Connector Cloud Service Enables Digital Clinical Trials at Scale and Delivers New Level of P; 07/05/2018 – ThunderX2® Dual Socket Platform Adds Support for Oracle Linux

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40B for 18.10 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Registered Invest Advisor owns 0.84% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 28,298 shares. Neuberger Berman Ltd Liability accumulated 0.36% or 5.53 million shares. Tci Wealth has 5,579 shares. Macroview Investment Management Limited reported 8,584 shares. Stearns Fincl Serv Gru, North Carolina-based fund reported 32,017 shares. Qs Lc has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Violich Cap Management Inc accumulated 233,952 shares. 25,022 are owned by Assetmark. Jones Fincl Lllp reported 145,346 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Tocqueville Asset Management Ltd Partnership stated it has 488,054 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Roberts Glore And Inc Il has 16,365 shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Tn reported 9,677 shares stake. The Pennsylvania-based Blb&B Advsr has invested 0.04% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Tuttle Tactical has 69,091 shares. Capital Planning Limited reported 77,201 shares stake.

Violich Capital Management Inc, which manages about $374.82 million and $394.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 2,000 shares to 6,250 shares, valued at $1.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Long (BLV) by 4,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,670 shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NYSE:NKE).

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Oracle’s Stock May Fall Amid Weak Results – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Investorideas.com and their article: “Newswire – The AI Eye: AWS (NASDAQ: $AMZN) Launches Middle East Region, Oracle (NYSE: $ORCL) Named Leader for Multiexperience Development Platform and VMware (NYSE: $VMW) Extends Strategic Partnership with Google Cloud – InvestorIdeas.com” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Osmium Partners Llc, which manages about $158.11 million and $118.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) by 23,965 shares to 561,855 shares, valued at $7.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Franklin Covey Co (NYSE:FC) by 178,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 516,750 shares, and has risen its stake in Spark Networks Se.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.62 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold TZOO shares while 14 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 4.05 million shares or 10.04% more from 3.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock reported 0% in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). Jacobs Levy Equity Inc has 86,359 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement owns 7,333 shares. Northern Tru holds 0% or 98,488 shares. Jpmorgan Chase invested in 0% or 1,643 shares. Tower Lc (Trc) has 0% invested in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) for 361 shares. Vanguard Gp Incorporated has 227,042 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt LP holds 0% or 579 shares. Strs Ohio owns 42,000 shares. Arrowstreet Cap LP invested 0% in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). Morgan Stanley has 4,590 shares. Shell Asset has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). Connor Clark And Lunn Mngmt Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) for 25,708 shares. Ameritas invested in 0% or 416 shares. Ajo LP owns 207,095 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 7 insider sales for $4.74 million activity. Another trade for 6,000 shares valued at $78,047 was bought by Smart Christian Alexander.

More notable recent Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Travelzoo Study Confirms Holiday Travel Boosts Mental Health – PRNewswire” on May 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “How Will Expedia Perform In 2019? – Nasdaq” published on March 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Travelzoo Inc 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2018. More interesting news about Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Travelzoo Reveals the Key to Happiness: Travel More Spontaneously… – PRNewswire” published on April 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Travelzoo Inc (TZOO) CEO Holger Bartel on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 25, 2019.