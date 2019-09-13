Travelzoo (Call) (TZOO) Holder Osmium Partners Has Upped Position; Eagle Global Advisors Trimmed Its Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) Position by $5.49 Million

Eagle Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (PSXP) by 64.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Global Advisors Llc sold 112,137 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.32% . The hedge fund held 60,858 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.00M, down from 172,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $57.01. About 45,284 shares traded. Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) has declined 2.06% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical PSXP News: 24/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners to Construct Gray Oak West Texas Crude Oil Pipeline System; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners 1Q Rev $355M; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP – GRAY OAK PIPELINE, A JV OWNED 75 PCT BY CO AND 25 PCT BY ANDEAVOR WILL OWN PIPELINE SYSTEM; 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass; 19/04/2018 – DJ Phillips 66 Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSXP); 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP – PIPELINE IS EXPECTED TO BE PLACED IN SERVICE BY END OF 2019; 18/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners Boosts Cash Distribution by 5; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS – RECEIVED SUFFICIENT BINDING COMMITMENTS ON AN INITIAL OPEN SEASON TO PROCEED WITH CONSTRUCTION OF GRAY OAK PIPELINE SYSTEM; 18/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS BOOSTS DISTRIBUTION TO 71.4C/UNIT; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Adds Pfizer, Exits Phillips 66

Osmium Partners Llc increased its stake in Travelzoo (Call) (TZOO) by 160.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osmium Partners Llc bought 120,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.86% . The hedge fund held 195,200 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.01 million, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osmium Partners Llc who had been investing in Travelzoo (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $161.95M market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $13.8. About 2,693 shares traded. Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) has declined 1.33% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.33% the S&P500. Some Historical TZOO News: 19/03/2018 – Travelzoo Survey: 2018 to See Africa Boom among Avid Chinese Travelers; 05/03/2018 Travelzoo Announces Share Repurchase Program; 25/04/2018 – Travelzoo 1Q Rev $30.9M; 07/03/2018 – Travelzoo and ITB Survey: 90% of Travellers are Not Yet Ready for the Future of Travel; 03/05/2018 – Travelzoo Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Ellie Hirschhorn Joins Travelzoo as General Manager, U.S; 16/03/2018 – Travelzoo to Broadcast St. Patrick’s Day Parade from Ireland on Facebook Live; 25/04/2018 – Travelzoo 1Q EPS 20c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Travelzoo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TZOO)

Since May 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 9 insider sales for $6.04 million activity.

More notable recent Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Travelzoo Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results Nasdaq:TZOO – GlobeNewswire” on October 24, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Travelzoo Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:TZOO – GlobeNewswire” published on July 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Travelzoo Reports First Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:TZOO – GlobeNewswire” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Travelzoo Study Confirms Holiday Travel Boosts Mental Health – PRNewswire” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Travelzoo Reports Fourth Quarter 2018 Results Nasdaq:TZOO – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.22 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.60, from 1.62 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 5 investors sold TZOO shares while 13 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 5.28 million shares or 30.39% more from 4.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Strs Ohio reported 34,400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aqr Management Limited Liability invested in 20,721 shares. Fincl Bank Of America De reported 13,499 shares. 2,322 were reported by Wells Fargo Mn. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 278,986 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) for 86,770 shares. Osmium Ltd Com invested in 8.65% or 659,574 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Co holds 0% in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) or 7,894 shares. Gsa Prns Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 29,053 shares. Prelude Capital Mgmt Lc owns 0% invested in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) for 300 shares. 44,328 were reported by Bankshares Of New York Mellon. Vanguard Gru Incorporated has 0% invested in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) for 269,226 shares. One Trading LP has 1,843 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dorsey Wright & Associates owns 636 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mackay Shields Lc has 186,632 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.96 EPS, down 12.73% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.1 per share. PSXP’s profit will be $216.91M for 14.85 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual EPS reported by Phillips 66 Partners LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.52% negative EPS growth.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.60 billion and $2.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust by 10,363 shares to 46,005 shares, valued at $2.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cnx Midstream Partners Lp by 342,820 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.37 million shares, and has risen its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.51, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 14 investors sold PSXP shares while 46 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 46.71 million shares or 1.36% less from 47.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Goldman Sachs reported 3.55 million shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 8,517 were accumulated by Gam Holdg Ag. Jane Street Gp Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 29,025 shares in its portfolio. Atria Invests Ltd Co invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Cibc Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 4,306 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lazard Asset Ltd Liability Company accumulated 2,000 shares. Texas Yale Capital Corp holds 78,555 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Mirae Asset Global Investments holds 1.18M shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Monetary Grp holds 2,000 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Susquehanna International Grp Limited Liability Partnership invested in 31,602 shares or 0% of the stock. Toth Fincl Advisory Corp has 1,100 shares. Castleark Ltd Liability reported 125,699 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Co owns 30,710 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can has invested 0.04% in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Van Eck Associates invested in 15,008 shares.

More notable recent Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Phillips 66 Partners Looks Set For Another Great Year – Seeking Alpha” on March 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Phillips 66 Partners: Positioned For Significant Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Phillips 66 Should Be Raising Its Dividend In 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on March 26, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Phillips 66 Partners declares $0.792 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on October 17, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Unknown but Amazing Dividend Stocks – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 08, 2019.