Travelzoo (Call) (TZOO) Holder Osmium Partners Has Trimmed Its Holding as Share Value Declined; Stadium Capital Management Stake in Waterstone Financial (WSBF) Has Increased by $3.73 Million as Shares Rose

Stadium Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Waterstone Financial Inc (WSBF) by 139.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadium Capital Management Llc bought 232,988 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.30% . The hedge fund held 400,263 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.59M, up from 167,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadium Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Waterstone Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $456.10 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $16.59. About 35,823 shares traded. Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) has risen 2.44% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical WSBF News: 24/04/2018 – WATERSTONE FINANCIAL INC WSBF.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.25; 09/03/2018 – Waterstone Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 03/04/2018 – WaterStone Bank Hires New Senior Vice President of Retail Banking; 24/04/2018 – Waterstone 1Q EPS 25c; 07/03/2018 Baseball News Source: Waterstone Financial, Inc. $WSBF to Issue Special Dividend of $0.50 on April 2nd; 20/03/2018 – Waterstone Financial Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 22/04/2018 – DJ Waterstone Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSBF)

Osmium Partners Llc decreased its stake in Travelzoo (Call) (TZOO) by 86.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osmium Partners Llc sold 462,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.86% . The hedge fund held 75,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01 million, down from 537,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osmium Partners Llc who had been investing in Travelzoo (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $139.30M market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $11.87. About 38,944 shares traded. Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) has declined 1.33% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.33% the S&P500. Some Historical TZOO News: 19/03/2018 – Travelzoo Survey: 2018 to See Africa Boom among Avid Chinese Travelers; 07/03/2018 – Travelzoo and ITB Survey: 90% of Travellers are Not Yet Ready for the Future of Travel; 16/03/2018 – Travelzoo to Broadcast St. Patrick’s Day Parade from Ireland on Facebook Live; 25/04/2018 – Travelzoo 1Q Rev $30.9M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Travelzoo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TZOO); 05/03/2018 Travelzoo Announces Share Repurchase Program; 16/04/2018 – Ellie Hirschhorn Joins Travelzoo as General Manager, U.S; 03/05/2018 – Travelzoo Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Travelzoo 1Q EPS 20c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.35, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 7 investors sold WSBF shares while 36 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 15.81 million shares or 0.53% less from 15.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorporation Of America Corp De holds 0% or 16,267 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Management accumulated 5,011 shares or 0% of the stock. North Star Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 0.02% or 11,666 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 27,600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The United Kingdom-based Legal And General Gp Public Ltd Co has invested 0% in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF). Aqr Capital Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 23,385 shares. Brandywine Global Invest Limited Liability invested in 0% or 11,994 shares. 180,959 are held by Jpmorgan Chase. Morgan Stanley invested in 17,376 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) for 395,707 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System reported 54,090 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag holds 0% or 34,557 shares in its portfolio. California-based Charles Schwab Investment Inc has invested 0% in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF). Renaissance Technology Lc invested in 2.18M shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can invested 0% in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF).

Since March 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 7 insider sales for $4.74 million activity. Smart Christian Alexander also bought $78,047 worth of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) on Monday, March 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.62 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold TZOO shares while 14 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 4.05 million shares or 10.04% more from 3.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has invested 0% in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). Wells Fargo And Mn reported 2,796 shares. Bank Of America De holds 14,124 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio invested in 0% or 42,000 shares. Northern accumulated 0% or 98,488 shares. 64,870 were accumulated by State Street. Morgan Stanley invested 0% of its portfolio in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). Moreover, Connor Clark Lunn Investment Management Limited has 0% invested in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) for 25,708 shares. Spark Investment Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). Massachusetts-based Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0% in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 222,060 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Blackrock stated it has 455,526 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Prudential stated it has 21,686 shares. Aqr Limited Liability Company invested in 14,569 shares. Intll Group Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) for 2,969 shares.

Osmium Partners Llc, which manages about $158.11M and $118.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Franklin Covey Co (NYSE:FC) by 178,350 shares to 516,750 shares, valued at $13.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rosetta Stone Inc (Call) (NYSE:RST) by 191,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 245,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Tucows Inc (NASDAQ:TCX).