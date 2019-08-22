Travelerscompanies (TRV) Holder Norinchukin Bank The Has Cut Stake as Valuation Rose; As Adobe (ADBE) Share Value Rose, Holder Family Capital Trust Co Has Cut Holding by $5.14 Million

Norinchukin Bank The decreased its stake in Travelerscompanies Inc (TRV) by 22.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norinchukin Bank The sold 19,677 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 68,200 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.35M, down from 87,877 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norinchukin Bank The who had been investing in Travelerscompanies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $147.04. About 737,329 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 16/04/2018 – Travelers Introduces New Workers Compensation Tools for Better Claim Experience; 24/05/2018 – Cardiac Center in Saudi Arabia Targets Medical Travelers; 21/05/2018 – YouWorld Announces Turnkey Mobile Marketing Solution to Reach China’s Rising Independent Travelers; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Net $669M; 23/05/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Designs Ergonomic and Convenient Clothes Organizer for Travelers (TOR-9850); 15/05/2018 – Travelers Already Bracing For 2018 Hurricane Season; 24/04/2018 – Travelers Reports First Quarter Net Income and Core Income per Diluted Share of $2.42 and $2.46, Respectively, Up 12% and 14%, Which Includes Catastrophe Losses of $1.01 per Diluted Share; 23/03/2018 – Travelers Institute to Host Cybersecurity Event in Mississippi to Help Small Businesses Tackle Cyber Risks; 14/03/2018 – Miami Beach Welcomes Travelers and Their Pets with Pet-Friendly Hotels and Perks; 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS COMPANIES INC TRV.N – BOARD DECLARED 7 PCT INCREASE IN COMPANY’S REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.77 PER SHARE

Family Capital Trust Co decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 4.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Capital Trust Co sold 19,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 378,471 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.86M, down from 397,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Capital Trust Co who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $141.52B market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $5.82 during the last trading session, reaching $291.53. About 1.25 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 05/04/2018 – ADBE: Adobe names John Murpy as CFO, effective April 9 [MORE]; 21/05/2018 – Adobe: Magento CEO Mark Lavelle to Continue to Lead Magento Team as Part of Adobe’s Digital Experience Business; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 20/04/2018 – DJ Adobe Systems Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADBE); 27/03/2018 – TMMData Announces Deep Integration With Adobe Cloud Platform; 05/04/2018 – ADOBE NAMES JOHN MURPHY CFO; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – NEW PROGRAM NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON COMPANY’S FISCAL YEAR 2018 EARNINGS; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE UNVEILS ANALYTICS TOOL FOR AUDIO, INCLUDING PODCASTS; 27/03/2018 – Informatica Launches Support for Adobe Cloud Platform with New Connector; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New AI Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences

Analysts await The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.37 EPS, down 6.69% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.54 per share. TRV’s profit will be $617.11 million for 15.51 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.02 actual EPS reported by The Travelers Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.33% EPS growth.

Norinchukin Bank The, which manages about $7.84B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 10,468 shares to 374,986 shares, valued at $33.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 2,031 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,632 shares, and has risen its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85M for 45.84 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

