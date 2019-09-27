Travelers Cos (TRV) Shareholder Flippin Bruce & Porter Decreased Its Position as Stock Rose; Origin Asset Management Llp Increases Holding in Wns Holdings LTD (WNS)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc decreased its stake in Travelers Cos Inc (TRV) by 19.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc sold 4,916 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 19,742 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.95M, down from 24,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc who had been investing in Travelers Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $147.46. About 502,940 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 20/03/2018 – TripAdvisor Reveals Top Destinations Around The World In 2018 Travelers’ Choice Awards; 23/05/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Designs Ergonomic and Convenient Clothes Organizer for Travelers (TOR-9850); 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Adds Range Resources, Exits Travelers: 13F; 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS 1Q REV. $7.29B, EST. $7.32B; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Net $669M; 10/04/2018 – Airbus Will Let Travelers Sleep in the Cargo Hold (Video); 23/05/2018 – Service and KAYAK Partner to Get Travelers Compensation for Delayed Flights; 13/03/2018 – OLD MUTUAL PLC OML.L – CLAIM IN RELATION TO PRE-EXISTING PLC HEAD OFFICE LEGACY ITEMS RELATING TO PREVIOUSLY DISPOSED OF US ASSETS; 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS COMPANIES INC TRV.N – QTRLY COMBINED RATIO 95.5 PCT VS 96.0 PCT; 07/05/2018 – Travelers Names Abbe Goldstein Head of Investor Relations

Origin Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Wns Holdings Ltd (WNS) by 45.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Origin Asset Management Llp bought 43,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.25% . The institutional investor held 140,100 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.29M, up from 96,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Origin Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Wns Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $58.43. About 197,146 shares traded or 33.09% up from the average. WNS (NYSE:WNS) has risen 29.56% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.56% the S&P500.

Analysts await The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.37 EPS, down 6.69% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.54 per share. TRV’s profit will be $617.12 million for 15.55 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.02 actual EPS reported by The Travelers Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.33% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “US Indexes Close Mostly Lower on Friday – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BofA Merrill Lynch cut at Travelers on valuation – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Travelers Uses 3-D Technology from HOVER to Help Make Property Damage Inspections Quicker and Safer – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 64% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is The Travelers Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:TRV) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc, which manages about $395.97 million and $569.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 21,826 shares to 57,601 shares, valued at $1.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Ltd Shs by 1,716 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,880 shares, and has risen its stake in Tapestry Inc Com.

More notable recent WNS (NYSE:Holdings Limited) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Can We Make Of WNS (Holdings) Limitedâ€™s (NYSE:WNS) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “AXIS Capital Names Martin McCarty as Global Treasurer – Business Wire” published on September 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bitauto forms committee to evaluate go-private offer – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about WNS (NYSE:Holdings Limited) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is AXIS Capital Holdings Limited’s (NYSE:AXS) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Capri Holding: Luxury On Sale – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 24, 2019.