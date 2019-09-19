Travelers Companies (TRV) Valuation Rose While Uss Investment Management LTD Lowered Its Stake; As Argan (AGX) Shares Declined, Frigate Ventures LP Has Lifted by $471,760 Its Stake

Uss Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) by 12.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd sold 10,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 75,500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.29M, down from 85,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $147.44. About 491,959 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Travelers Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRV); 23/05/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Designs Ergonomic and Convenient Clothes Organizer for Travelers (TOR-9850); 24/05/2018 – Hilton Garden Inn Asks Foodies, Fans and Travelers to Vote for New Additions to Its Dining Menu; 14/05/2018 – Cancun Remains Popular, Puerto Rico Begins Recovery Among American Travelers This Summer, Despite Recent Travel Advisory And Hu; 30/05/2018 – Travelers may immediately think of the loss of precious legroom over the years but Delta is cutting an inch off of somewhere else: flight attendants’ shoes; 07/03/2018 – New York’s Heavy, Wet Snow Snarls Commuters, Travelers Alike; 01/05/2018 – Travelers Say Reclining Seats the Top Pet Peeve, According to The GO Group Survey; 03/05/2018 – Travelers Named Noteworthy Company by DiversityInc; 23/05/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Designs Ergonomic and Convenient Clothes Organizer for Travelers (TOR-9850); 24/04/2018 – Travelers Earnings Hurt by Another Wave of Natural Disasters

Frigate Ventures Lp increased its stake in Argan Inc (AGX) by 12.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frigate Ventures Lp bought 11,794 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.47% . The institutional investor held 105,488 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.28M, up from 93,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frigate Ventures Lp who had been investing in Argan Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $618.30 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $39.55. About 47,510 shares traded. Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) has risen 7.02% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical AGX News: 12/04/2018 – Argan Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – ARGAN SA ARGAN.PA SAYS CASINO CHOOSES ARGAN TO DEVELOP ITS NEW E-COMMERCE WAREHOUSE IN FLEURY-MEROGIS; 27/03/2018 Gemma Power Systems finalizes EPC Contract for a 475 MW Power Project in North Carolina; 11/04/2018 – ARGAN INC – PROJECT BACKLOG WAS $379 MLN AS OF JANUARY 31, 2018, DOWN FROM $1.0 BLN AT END OF PRIOR YEAR; 22/04/2018 – DJ Argan Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGX); 03/04/2018 – ARGAN SA ARGAN.PA – CONFIRMS TARGET OF EUR 83 MLN RENTAL REVENUE IN 2018; 11/04/2018 – ARGAN INC QTRLY SHR $0.45; 11/04/2018 – Argan Declares Dividend of 25c; 11/04/2018 – Argan 4Q EPS 45c; 11/04/2018 – Argan Declares 25c Quarterly Div, a Change From Previous Practice of Annual Dividend

Analysts await The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.37 earnings per share, down 6.69% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.54 per share. TRV’s profit will be $617.11 million for 15.55 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.02 actual earnings per share reported by The Travelers Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.33% EPS growth.

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $9.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 563,156 shares to 1.91M shares, valued at $177.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Assurant Inc (NYSE:AIZ) by 121,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 384,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (EWY).