Travelers Companies (TRV) to pay $0.82 on Sep 30, 2019; Xerox (XRX) SI Increased By 1.33%

Xerox Corporation (NYSE:XRX) had an increase of 1.33% in short interest. XRX's SI was 7.63 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 1.33% from 7.53 million shares previously. With 2.23M avg volume, 3 days are for Xerox Corporation (NYSE:XRX)'s short sellers to cover XRX's short positions. The SI to Xerox Corporation's float is 3.46%. The stock increased 2.29% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $28.57. About 1.50 million shares traded. Xerox Holdings Corporation (NYSE:XRX) has risen 24.76% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.76% the S&P500.

Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) is expected to pay $0.82 on Sep 30, 2019. (NYSE:TRV) shareholders before Sep 9, 2019 will receive the $0.82 dividend. Travelers Companies Inc's current price of $146.81 translates into 0.56% yield. Travelers Companies Inc's dividend has Sep 10, 2019 as record date. Jul 23, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $146.81. About 1.38 million shares traded or 9.36% up from the average. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.67 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.4 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 2 investors sold Xerox Holdings Corporation shares while 1 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 67,754 shares or 43.93% less from 120,843 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc invested in 0.01% or 48,445 shares. Greenwich Wealth Management Lc has 7,476 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Fruth has 11,833 shares.

More notable recent Xerox Holdings Corporation (NYSE:XRX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Xerox Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha" on July 29, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: "Xerox to bring hundreds of jobs to Wake County – Triangle Business Journal" published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Xerox reaffirms FY2019 EPS guidance – Seeking Alpha" on July 30, 2019.

Xerox Corporation provides document management solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.48 billion. The companyÂ’s Document Technology segment offers desktop monochrome and color printers, multifunction printers, copiers, digital printing presses, and light production devices; and production printing and publishing systems for the graphic communications marketplace and large enterprises. It has a 12.96 P/E ratio. The Company’s Services segment provides document outsourcing services comprising managed print, workflow automation, and communication and marketing services.

The Travelers Companies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance services and products to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company has market cap of $38.23 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. It has a 14.66 P/E ratio. The Business Insurance segment offers workers' compensation, commercial automobile and property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, employers' liability, public and product liability, professional indemnity, marine, aviation, personal accident, and kidnap and ransom insurance products.

More notable recent The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Can The Travelers Companies, Inc.'s (NYSE:TRV) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance" on July 22, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: "Why Travelers Growth in Q2 Still Disappoints – 24/7 Wall St." published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Travelers Names Yafit Cohn First Chief Sustainability Officer – Yahoo Finance" on August 15, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. The Travelers Companies has $160 highest and $11900 lowest target. $144.25’s average target is -1.74% below currents $146.81 stock price. The Travelers Companies had 12 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, August 15. On Tuesday, April 9 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 1.