Travelers Companies (TRV) to pay $0.82 on Sep 30, 2019; Shorts at TAISEI LTD ORD ORDINARY SHARES (TISCF) Raised By 323.34%

Among 2 analysts covering The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. The Travelers Companies had 11 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 1. The stock of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by UBS.

The Travelers Companies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance services and products to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company has market cap of $38.13 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. It has a 14.62 P/E ratio. The Business Insurance segment offers workers' compensation, commercial automobile and property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, employers' liability, public and product liability, professional indemnity, marine, aviation, personal accident, and kidnap and ransom insurance products.

Taisei Corporation engages in the civil engineering, construction, and real estate development businesses in Japan and internationally. The company has market cap of $7.50 billion. The firm is involved in the construction of infrastructure projects, such as tunnels, bridges, roads, and dams, as well as manufactures social infrastructures that support citizens lives and industries. It currently has negative earnings. It also constructs and renovates airports, office buildings, commercial facilities, factories, and hospitals.