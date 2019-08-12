Travelers Companies (TRV) to pay $0.82 on Sep 30, 2019; Shorts at METSO CORPORATION ORDINARY SHARES FINLA (MXTOF) Lowered By 80.13%

Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) is expected to pay $0.82 on Sep 30, 2019. (NYSE:TRV) shareholders before Sep 9, 2019 will receive the $0.82 dividend. Travelers Companies Inc’s current price of $149.07 translates into 0.55% yield. Travelers Companies Inc’s dividend has Sep 10, 2019 as record date. Jul 23, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $149.07. About 1.39 million shares traded or 7.42% up from the average. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Net Investment Income $603M; 02/05/2018 – Travelers Sponsors Construction Safety Week 2018 to Encourage Safe Workplace Practices; 28/03/2018 – Hertz Hosted “Her in Hertz” Event at Global Headquarters Celebrating Female Business Travelers and its Sixth Annual Women’s Choice Award Win; 10/04/2018 – Airbus Will Let Travelers Sleep in the Cargo Hold (Video); 19/03/2018 – Travelzoo Survey: 2018 to See Africa Boom among Avid Chinese Travelers; 09/05/2018 – Unisys: Contract to Help Agency Assess Potential Threats From Travelers and Cargo Crossing Into U.S; 23/05/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Designs Ergonomic and Convenient Clothes Organizer for Travelers (TOR-9850); 27/04/2018 – Travelers Institute and the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health Team Up to Raise Awareness of Distracted Driving Risks; 15/03/2018 – American Travelers Lose Confidence In Cruise Ships’ Ability To Handle Medical Emergencies; 19/04/2018 – Exclusive Experiences Rank Highest with Luxury Travelers According to New Survey

METSO CORPORATION ORDINARY SHARES FINLA (OTCMKTS:MXTOF) had a decrease of 80.13% in short interest. MXTOF’s SI was 65,800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 80.13% from 331,200 shares previously. It closed at $40.25 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. The Travelers Companies had 11 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, April 9 by UBS. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, April 1 report.

The Travelers Companies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance services and products to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company has market cap of $38.82 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. It has a 14.88 P/E ratio. The Business Insurance segment offers workers' compensation, commercial automobile and property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, employers' liability, public and product liability, professional indemnity, marine, aviation, personal accident, and kidnap and ransom insurance products.

Metso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial equipment and services for clients in mining, gas and oil, aggregates, recycling, pulp and paper, automotive, and other process industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.50 billion. The firm operates through Minerals and Flow Control divisions. It currently has negative earnings. It offers grinding mills; mining and aggregate crushers, screens, and feeders; mining conveyors; process equipment, such as separation, flotation, filtration, and thickening; bulk materials handling solutions; pyro processing; mobile crushers and screens; mid-market equipment for aggregates; products and systems for metal and waste recycling; and mining and aggregate systems.