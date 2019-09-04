Travelers Companies (TRV) Stock Value Rose While Wade G W & Has Trimmed Holding; Zweig-Dimenna Associates Continues to Hold Position in Intelsat S A (I)

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc increased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 129.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc bought 64,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 114,613 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.78B market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $19.79. About 786,779 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500.

Wade G W & Inc decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) by 35.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wade G W & Inc sold 9,605 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 17,092 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34M, down from 26,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wade G W & Inc who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $149.51. About 331,358 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 14/05/2018 – Cancun Remains Popular, Puerto Rico Begins Recovery Among American Travelers This Summer, Despite Recent Travel Advisory And Hurricane Setbacks; 07/05/2018 – Travelers paid airlines a record $4.6 billion last year to check their luggage; 14/03/2018 – Miami Beach Welcomes Travelers and Their Pets with Pet-Friendly Hotels and Perks; 10/05/2018 – Reimagined Lobby at Residence Inn San Ramon Encourages Relaxation, Conversation for Extended-Stay Travelers; 14/03/2018 – MAY: WILL USE EXISTING POWERS TO MONITOR TRAVELERS TO U.K; 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS COMPANIES INC TRV.N – BOARD DECLARED 7 PCT INCREASE IN COMPANY’S REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.77 PER SHARE; 21/05/2018 – TCS World Travel Poised to Meet the Needs of Affluent Travelers; 16/04/2018 – Travelers Introduces New Workers Compensation Tools for Better Claim Experience; 12/04/2018 – Study: Pycnogenol® Reduces Leg Swelling and Jet Lag for Travelers; 24/04/2018 – Travelers profit rises 8.4 pct on higher premiums

Analysts await The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.37 EPS, down 6.69% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.54 per share. TRV’s profit will be $617.11 million for 15.77 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.02 actual EPS reported by The Travelers Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.33% EPS growth.

Wade G W & Inc, which manages about $4.63B and $1.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 48,579 shares to 55,724 shares, valued at $9.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 16,063 shares in the quarter, for a total of 237,884 shares, and has risen its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL).