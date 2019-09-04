Travelers Companies (TRV) Stock Rose While Osborne Partners Capital Management Cut Its Stake; Raytheon Company (RTN) Shareholder Harvey Capital Management Lifted Position

Harvey Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Raytheon Company (RTN) by 10.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Capital Management Inc bought 3,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 33,015 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.01 million, up from 29,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Raytheon Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $182.09. About 1.32 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q EPS $2.19; 28/03/2018 – Mike Ruettgers Joins Virsec Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Bookings $6.3B; 16/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $511 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 08/03/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT APPROVES POSSIBLE $270.4 MLN SALE OF 300 SIDEWINDER MISSILES, RELATED EQUIPMENT TO UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – PENTAGON STATEMENT; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Net $633M; 22/03/2018 – United States set to sign deal on Patriot missile sale to Poland next week; 08/03/2018 – Raytheon/Palantir Contract Is for Combination of Hardware and Software, Work Has Estimated Completion Date of March 202; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – SEES FY 2018 NET SALES $26.5 BLN – $27.0 BLN; 27/03/2018 – European missiles group MBDA wins 400 mln stg UK deal

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) by 66.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc sold 12,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The hedge fund held 6,343 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $870,000, down from 18,843 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $147.57. About 1.06 million shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 28/03/2018 – Hertz Hosted “Her in Hertz” Event at Global Headquarters Celebrating Female Business Travelers and its Sixth Annual Women’s Choice Award Win; 19/04/2018 – DJ Travelers Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRV); 24/04/2018 – Travelers Reports First Quarter Net Income and Core Income per Diluted Share of $2.42 and $2.46, Respectively, Up 12% and 14%, Which Includes Catastrophe Losses of $1.01 per Diluted Share; 14/03/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenience Enhancer for Travelers (HUN-495); 24/04/2018 – Travelers’ Profit Gets Lift From Premiums, Investments; 19/04/2018 – Exclusive Experiences Rank Highest with Luxury Travelers According to New Survey; 06/04/2018 – Europe-Bound Travelers Have A New Travel Medical Insurance Option; 01/05/2018 – Travelers Say Reclining Seats the Top Pet Peeve, According to The GO Group Survey; 09/04/2018 – TripAdvisor Recognizes World’s Best Airlines With 2018 Travelers’ Choice Awards; 19/03/2018 – Travelzoo Survey: 2018 to See Africa Boom among Avid Chinese Travelers

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $512.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 14,843 shares to 41,017 shares, valued at $5.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 95,025 shares in the quarter, for a total of 194,180 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

More notable recent The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “US Indexes Close Higher Monday – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Fidelity Investments® Helps Raytheon and the Travelers Companies, Inc. Implement Innovative Student Debt & Retirement Benefit Programs to Employees – Business Wire” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Insiders Sell Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 64% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is The Travelers Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:TRV) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Analysts await The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.37 earnings per share, down 6.69% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.54 per share. TRV’s profit will be $614.64 million for 15.57 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.02 actual earnings per share reported by The Travelers Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.54% or 468,231 shares in its portfolio. Narwhal Mgmt invested in 1.78% or 45,057 shares. Moreover, Northrock Partners Lc has 0.06% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Baldwin Brothers Ma has 0% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Moreover, Hyman Charles D has 0.09% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Engineers Gate Manager LP has 0.12% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Addison Company reported 1,699 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Cls Invs Limited Liability has invested 0% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Ontario – Canada-based Cumberland Partners Ltd has invested 1.68% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 59,798 shares. Hl Fincl Services Limited Liability holds 11,930 shares. 38,889 are owned by Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldgs. Kcm Advisors reported 24,693 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Limited Liability Com invested 0.01% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Jupiter Asset Mngmt reported 2,722 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Ackman is Said to Exit United Technologies (UTX) Stake, Won’t Fight Raytheon (RTN) Deal; Said to Exit ADP (ADP) – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Top Pentagon Official Has “No Major Concerns” With Raytheon-UTC Deal – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Raytheon to build new facility in Texas – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Reuters.com and their article: “Third Point cuts United Technologies stake after opposing Raytheon deal – Reuters” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Raytheon, Rheinmetall expand team for US Army combat vehicle competition – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 13, 2019.