Travelers Companies (TRV) Stake Upped by Ghp Investment Advisors Inc; Fpr Partners Increases Holding in Commscope Hldg Co (COMM)

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) by 7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc bought 2,360 shares as the company's stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 36,084 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.95M, up from 33,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $146.96. About 1.03 million shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500.

Fpr Partners Llc increased its stake in Commscope Hldg Co Inc (COMM) by 4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fpr Partners Llc bought 447,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.97% . The hedge fund held 11.62 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $252.61 million, up from 11.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fpr Partners Llc who had been investing in Commscope Hldg Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $10.74. About 3.58M shares traded. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) has declined 53.39% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.39% the S&P500. Some Historical COMM News: 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding Backs FY18 Rev $4.675B-$4.825B; 04/05/2018 – CommScope Stockholders Approve Proxy Proposals; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding Adjusts FY18 View To EPS $1.20-EPS $1.32; 12/04/2018 – CommScope and Ericsson Complete SAS Interoperability Testing for CBRS; 09/04/2018 – COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY INC – FURTHER DETAILS OF AGREEMENT WILL NOT BE DISCLOSED; 20/04/2018 – DJ CommScope Holding Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COMM); 10/05/2018 – CommScope Upgrades Microwave Antenna Portfolio for Next Generation Wireless Backhaul; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding 1Q Net $33.7M; 28/03/2018 – COMMSCOPE NAMES PEASE AS CFO; 06/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Carrizo Oil & Gas, Stryker, National Oilwell Varco, CommScope Holding, Park Hotels & Re

Fpr Partners Llc, which manages about $3.41 billion and $4.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 1.76M shares to 27.33 million shares, valued at $546.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 18,758 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.12M shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware.

More notable recent CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "CommScope (COMM) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq" on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Some CommScope Holding Company (NASDAQ:COMM) Shareholders Have Copped A Big 53% Share Price Drop – Yahoo Finance" published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Commscope Holding Co Inc (COMM) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance" on August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold COMM shares while 71 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 176.83 million shares or 2.65% less from 181.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Bridge invested in 0% or 36,850 shares. Commonwealth State Bank Of Australia accumulated 400 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) for 37,338 shares. British Columbia Invest Mngmt has 0.03% invested in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) for 188,712 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt has invested 0.01% in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Ubs Asset Management Americas, Illinois-based fund reported 662,679 shares. Amalgamated State Bank invested 0.02% of its portfolio in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Utah Retirement Sys reported 0.02% of its portfolio in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). First Republic Invest Mngmt reported 126,550 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Prudential Public Limited Company holds 10,700 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Comerica Bankshares holds 0% or 24,336 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Macquarie Group Limited reported 1.89 million shares. Boston Partners holds 204,428 shares. Maverick Capital accumulated 10.04 million shares.

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $821.66M and $776.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJT) by 2,895 shares to 81,853 shares, valued at $14.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJS) by 2,120 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,787 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Us Etf Tr.