Travelers Companies (TRV) Stake Raised by Nuance Investments Llc; Intuit (INTU) Shareholder Palisade Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position

Nuance Investments Llc increased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) by 42.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuance Investments Llc bought 298,926 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.00 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $137.62M, up from 704,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuance Investments Llc who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $152.74. About 341,456 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 12.71% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 07/03/2018 – New York’s Heavy, Wet Snow Snarls Commuters, Travelers Alike; 30/05/2018 – Travelers may immediately think of the loss of precious legroom over the years but Delta is cutting an inch off of somewhere else: flight attendants’ shoes; 17/04/2018 – IATA REPORTS ABOUT 4B ’17 AIR TRAVELERS, SEES 3.8B MORE BY 2036; 13/03/2018 – OLD MUTUAL – NOTES THAT TRAVELERS COMPANIES, INC. AND ST. PAUL FIRE AND MARINE INSURANCE COMPANY HAVE LODGED A CLAIM IN UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT; 03/05/2018 – Travelers Named Noteworthy Company by DiversityInc; 23/05/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Designs Ergonomic and Convenient Clothes Organizer for Travelers (TOR-9850); 22/05/2018 – HelloTech Releases New Data Findings From Parks Associates Showing That 43% of Summer Travelers are Concerned About the Safety of Their Home While Away; 16/03/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Travelers CEO’s compensation withdrawn; 17/05/2018 – Watch List Shields T.S.A. Screeners From Threatening, and Unruly, Travelers; 24/04/2018 – Travelers Reports First Quarter Net Income and Core Income per Diluted Share of $2.42 and $2.46, Respectively, Up 12% and 14%, Which Includes Catastrophe Losses of $1.01 per Diluted Share

Palisade Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 32.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Capital Management Llc sold 1,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 3,205 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $838,000, down from 4,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $280.43. About 547,235 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 26.25% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 14/03/2018 – Broadcom for Intuit? Or Micron? Strange Pickings in RBC’s M&A Screen — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Case: Negligence and Aiding and Abetting Claims Against Intuit Dismissed (N.D. Cal.) (IRC §7206); 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q Rev $940-$960; 27/03/2018 – INTUIT SR UNSECURED RTG RAISED TO A3 FROM Baa1 BY MOODY’S; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – QTRLY REVENUE $2.925 BLN, UP 15 PERCENT; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $4.82; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES INTUIT SR UNSECURED TO A3; OUTLOOK STABLE; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To Rev $5.915B-$5.935B; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q Adj EPS 22c-Adj EPS 24c; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Adj EPS $4.82

Nuance Investments Llc, which manages about $507.52M and $1.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sjw Group (NYSE:SJW) by 123,605 shares to 933,792 shares, valued at $57.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) by 2,360 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,277 shares, and cut its stake in Dentsply Sirona Inc.

Palisade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.40B and $3.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) by 81,427 shares to 590,898 shares, valued at $20.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 24,115 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,431 shares, and has risen its stake in Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS).

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.46 earnings per share, down 1,250.00% or $0.50 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $5.26 actual earnings per share reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -108.75% negative EPS growth.

