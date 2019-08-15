Travelers Companies (TRV) Stake Lifted by Adams Express Company; As Pepsico (PEP) Stock Value Rose, Hendershot Investments Has Increased Stake by $499,468

Adams Express Company increased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) by 24.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Express Company bought 26,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 134,400 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.43M, up from 107,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Express Company who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $144.03. About 145,484 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 09/05/2018 – Unisys: Contract to Help Agency Assess Potential Threats From Travelers and Cargo Crossing Into U.S; 10/05/2018 – Travel Startup 43km Gives Travelers an Easier Way to Book Personalized Tours; 07/03/2018 – New York’s Heavy, Wet Snow Snarls Commuters, Travelers Alike; 14/05/2018 – Travelers Announces 2018 Personal Insurance Agent of the Year Award Winners; 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS COMPANIES INC TRV.N – QTRLY CATASTROPHE LOSSES, NET OF REINSURANCEWERE $354 MLN VS $347 MLN; 06/04/2018 – Europe-Bound Travelers Have A New Travel Medical Insurance Option; 17/05/2018 – Watch List Shields T.S.A. Screeners From Threatening, and Unruly, Travelers; 14/03/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenience Enhancer for Travelers (HUN-495); 02/04/2018 – Real-Life Travelers Find ‘Firsts That Last’ in North Carolina; 28/03/2018 – Hertz Hosted “Her in Hertz” Event at Global Headquarters Celebrating Female Business Travelers and its Sixth Annual Women’s Cho

Hendershot Investments Inc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 7.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendershot Investments Inc bought 4,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 61,199 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.50 million, up from 57,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $182.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $130.51. About 524,657 shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CHIEF EXECUTIVE INDRA NOOYI COMMENTS ON CALL; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi has been trying to turn around its lagging Gatorade business; 15/03/2018 – PepsiCo Chairman and CEO lndra Nooyi is Chair of CelebrAsian Procurement & Business Conference 2018; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Tops Estimates But Pressure Remains on North America Beverages — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – CEO SAYS BEYOND TRADEMARK PEPSI, N.AMERICA BEVERAGES IS PERFORMING REASONABLY WELL IN THE CONTEXT OF COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods for less than $200 million; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.71, REV VIEW $65.39 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Europe Sub-Saharan Africa Rev Up 15%; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES DR PEPPER SNAPPLE RATINGS TO BAA2; ASSIGNS RATINGS TO FUND KEURIG DR PEPPER TRANSACTION; 05/03/2018 – BUNDABERG BREWED DRINKS – BUNDABERG TO REMAIN SEPARATE BUSINESS ENTITY BUT TO BE DISTRIBUTED IN U.S. THROUGH PEPSI’S NETWORK

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Forbes J M And Com Llp invested in 73,449 shares. East Coast Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0.1% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 3,342 shares. Fishman Jay A Mi owns 0% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 3,767 shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Mgmt Llc has invested 1.02% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Moreover, Smithbridge Asset Mgmt De has 0.15% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 404,829 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Estabrook Capital holds 28,825 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Naples Global Ltd Liability Company accumulated 15,279 shares. Guardian Trust has invested 0.02% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Moreover, Weik Cap Mgmt has 0.4% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 4,387 were accumulated by Old Second Bancshares Of Aurora. Opus Investment Mngmt holds 51,000 shares or 1.24% of its portfolio. Deroy & Devereaux Private Invest Counsel Inc holds 135,395 shares. Hendley invested in 1.28% or 20,383 shares. James owns 58 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.