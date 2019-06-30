Travelers Companies (TRV) Shareholder Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Has Upped Its Holding; Tecogen New (TGEN) Position Maintained by Bard Associates Inc

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc increased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) by 1.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc bought 3,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 238,351 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.69 million, up from 234,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $149.52. About 2.32M shares traded or 79.33% up from the average. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 12.71% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 17/05/2018 – Watch List Shields T.S.A. Screeners From Threatening, and Unruly, Travelers; 08/05/2018 – PAUL GLOVER JOINS G2 INSURANCE SERVICES AS ASSISTANT VICE PRESIDENT AND PRODUCER; 16/04/2018 – Travelers Introduces New Workers Compensation Tools for Better Claim Experience; 24/04/2018 – Travelers’ Profit Gets Lift From Premiums, Investments; 03/05/2018 – Travelers Named Noteworthy Company by DiversityInc; 15/03/2018 – American Travelers Lose Confidence In Cruise Ships’ Ability To Handle Medical Emergencies; 23/05/2018 – Service and KAYAK Partner to Get Travelers Compensation for Delayed Flights; 15/03/2018 – Distracted on Vacation? Alamo Rent A Car’s Annual Survey Shows Work and Social Media Pressures Affecting Family Travelers; 22/03/2018 – Travelers Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/03/2018 – MetLife to Offer Insurance Solutions to Travelers Through Tencent’s WeSure Online Insurance Platform

Bard Associates Inc increased its stake in Tecogen Inc New (TGEN) by 28.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bard Associates Inc bought 162,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.30% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 731,850 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.92M, up from 569,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bard Associates Inc who had been investing in Tecogen Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.15M market cap company. The stock increased 8.38% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $3.75. About 2,701 shares traded. Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN) has risen 3.57% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.86% the S&P500. Some Historical TGEN News: 21/03/2018 – Tecogen 4Q Rev $10.3M; 30/03/2018 – TECOGEN INC SAYS ON MARCH 27, CO ENTERED INTO MEMBERSHIP INTEREST PURCHASE AND WIND-DOWN AGREEMENT AMONG TEDOM AS, TEDOM USA INC AND TTCOGEN LLC; 22/04/2018 – DJ Tecogen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TGEN); 30/03/2018 – TECOGEN-PURCHASE AGREEMENT ALSO GRANTS CO AND TTCOGEN EXCLUSIVE RIGHT TO MARKET, SELL, DISTRIBUTE TEDOM’S MICRO T35 COMBINED HEAT AND POWER EQUIPMENT; 08/05/2018 – TECOGEN INC – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH WEBSTER BUSINESS CREDIT CORPORATION FOR A SECURED REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT; 10/05/2018 – European Patent Office Notifies Tecogen of Intent to Grant a Patent for the Ultera Emissions Technology; 18/04/2018 – Tecogen at Group Dinner Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today; 23/05/2018 – Massachusetts Indoor Growing Company Orders Both Tecochill Chillers and Inverde e+ Cogeneration Equipment for its High-Tech Gre; 20/03/2018 Tecogen’s Ultera Endorsed by South Coast Air Quality Management District as Best Available Control Technology (BACT); 30/03/2018 – TECOGEN INC SAYS PURCHASE AGREEMENT FOLLOWS MUTUAL AGREEMENT OF PARTIES TO TERMINATE JOINT VENTURE BETWEEN COMPANY AND TEDOM

Investors sentiment increased to 2.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.77, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 2 investors sold TGEN shares while 4 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 4.01 million shares or 32.81% more from 3.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horrell Mngmt holds 0% or 128 shares in its portfolio. Tower Rech Cap Limited Company (Trc), New York-based fund reported 1,401 shares. Blb&B Ltd Liability accumulated 23,000 shares. Citadel Advsr Llc invested in 32,252 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al has invested 0% of its portfolio in Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN). 709,704 were reported by Wellington Ltd Liability Partnership. North Star Inv Mngmt Corp owns 2,500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bard Assoc Inc reported 731,850 shares or 1.47% of all its holdings. Bluecrest Mngmt Ltd holds 20,482 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fincl Counselors Inc holds 0% in Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN) or 27,000 shares. Vanguard Grp owns 424,219 shares. Thb Asset Mngmt owns 374,041 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Essex Inv Mngmt Communications Llc holds 0.29% or 496,507 shares in its portfolio. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.5% or 617,782 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt accumulated 11,344 shares.

More notable recent Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Tecogen Provides Microgrid System to New Massachusetts School – GlobeNewswire” on September 26, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Tecogen Secures $8.4M Trigeneration Project in Manhattan – GlobeNewswire” published on February 20, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Glenn Gardens of Manhattan’s Upper West Side to Install Cutting-Edge Clean Energy Technology – PR Newswire” on September 08, 2016. More interesting news about Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Tecogen InVerde CHP Platform Reaches Operational Milestone – GlobeNewswire” published on June 06, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Form 10-Q TECOGEN INC. For: Sep 30 – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: November 13, 2018.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc, which manages about $607.27 million and $922.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 2,743 shares to 322,164 shares, valued at $42.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.